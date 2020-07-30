EAST ROCKHILL — There's the obvious things like face masks and social distancing, but those aren't the only effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The township-owned golf driving range in Willard H. Markey Centennial Park apparently has more people teeing off.
“The driving range is crazy busy for some reason this year. I guess everybody's home,” Public Works Director Jeff Scholl said during his report at the July 28 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
“It's been mobbed,” Scholl said.
People are apparently also flushing more.
The township's sewerage treatment plant is handling more effluent, Scholl said.
“More people are home,” board Chairman David Nyman said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• A new mast and lights are being installed at the traffic signal at Route 313 and Fifth Street after an accident in which a car hit the traffic light and cracked the foundation, Scholl said.
An inlet box on Branch Road was repaired following an accident there, he said.
Cracksealing has been completed on Old Bethlehem Pike, Cedar View Drive and Stone Edge Road, he said.
Following Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requirements, all curblines in the township have been sprayed for weeds, he said.
• The board approved removing two street trees on Campus Drive.
The property owners had requested the move because the trees lifted the sidewalk, Township Manager Marianne Morano said.
Following township procedures in such cases, the municipality removes the trees and the property owner must repair the sidewalk within six months, she said.