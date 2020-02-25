EAST ROCKHILL — Plans to add a storage shed at the Pennridge High School campus can move ahead without having to go through the land development process following East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Feb. 25 approval of the school district's waiver request.
The building will be about 12 feet by 24 feet, Township Manager Marianne Morano said.
It will be on a paved surface and be used to store two of the district's three gator vehicles used by security personnel, Kelly Harper, Pennridge School District's director of operations, said.
"Currently, there's no good place to put these gators on the property, preventing vandalism, just prolonging the life of those," Harper said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Township Engineer Steve Baluh gave an update on trees to be trimmed at Willard H. Markey Centennial Park following the Pennsylvania Bureau of Aviation's annual inspection and report on trees that are too tall within the flight path for the neighboring Pennridge Airport.
"They're considered a safety hazard," Baluh said.
The report identified six or seven trees to be trimmed in a tree row at the border between the airport and the park, he said, but it would be better to do the entire group.
"We're recommending that we go back and trim all of those," Baluh said. "They're all growing up, so if we don't get them now, next year there'll be another four, five trees and the year after that, there'll be a couple more."
The work will also include removing five other trees. The board approved having J&J Arbor do the work for $3,900.
• The board approved a $126,450 bid from Bray Brothers Inc. for this year's planned road overlay of Sterner Mill Road from Mountain View Road to Clymer Road.
"That does not include line striping. We're gonna do line striping after it has been completed, along with some other roads throughout the township," Morano said.
In answer to board Chairman David Nyman's question, Morano said the township had budgeted $135,000 for the work. The money will come from state aid funding, she said. Since the state money is being used, state approval will also be required, she said.