EAST ROCKHILL — It's time for a change in the place where people vote, township officials said at the Nov. 24 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
Christ Community Bible Church, which is now the election place for both of East Rockhill's voting districts, doesn't have a lot of parking space, Township Manager Marianne Morano said. That led to some voters this year parking at the municipal offices or nearby businesses, she said.
"Public works was there from pretty much open to close directing traffic, and I think there's concern about the long lines in this current facility not being able to handle how the township has grown," Morano said.
There were traffic back-ups on Ridge Road from people trying to get to the polling place, board member Jim Nietupski said.
It's a problem in presidential election years, but not other years, he said.
"The 2020 primary was moderate traffic. We're probably not gonna have this problem for another four years," he said.
"What I don't like about the current situation is that there's a hallway that's a choke-point and it's impossible to social distance," Nietupski said.
He said he thinks the township should wait until after next year's elections to get more data before asking the county to change the polling place.
Board Chairman David Nyman, however, said the request should be made sooner.
"I disagree that we should wait because we have three years to prepare for it," he said. "If we wait for even two years, they've only got one year to try it out and then handle it, whereas now we have two or three years to try out a new situation."
The problem has been the same for each of the presidential elections over the past 35 years, board member Gary Volovnik said.
"Every four years, it's always been an issue, that traffic," he said. "It's terrible."
While they would like to see a change in the election place, the board members said, they would like to continue having the two voting districts do so at the same place. That way poll workers can work together, Nyman said. A lot of people don't know which voting district they live in, so having the districts together means they can simply get in the other line if they go to the wrong one, instead of having to drive to another location as they would have to do if there were separate voting places and they went to the wrong one, Volovnik said.
Morano was told to contact another church to see if the polling place could be moved there.
"We have time. Let's kind of work through the process and get information," Nyman said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• In a 2-1 vote, the board approved a new updated comprehensive plan, which helps guide future development.
Work on the update began in September 2018, Nyman said, characterizing it as "a long road, but I think a very successful road."
"The focus of the plan was to keep the rural character of the township moving forward," said Luke Rosanova, a planner with Bucks County Planning Commission. The update also reflects the results of a resident survey taken during the process, he said.
Nietupski, who cast the dissenting vote, said he did so because of concerns he has previously expressed about some of the recommendations.
"I think a lot of great work went into this and there's a lot of information in there. It does contain a lot of good aspects and many good recommendations," he said, "but I will tell you that as part of the governing body, I'm not in a position to approve it."
• The board approved the 2021 budget, which keeps the tax rate unchanged, but increases sewer bills.
The township property tax rate continues to be 12.235 mills, including 8.725 mills going to the general fund; 1 mill to the fire fund; 1.26 mills to the building debt service fund; and 1.25 mills to the capital improvement fund.
Sewer bills increase $15 per quarter year — $60 per year — for residential customers, putting that bill at $580 per year. For non-residential customers, the bill increases by $70 per year, making it $650 per year.
The sewer increase is to build up capital reserves for replacement of an almost 20-year-old sewer plant and almost 40-year-old pump station, township officials have previously said.