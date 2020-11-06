EAST ROCKHILL — There are new rules on the books for signs.
"This is a comprehensive amendment of your sign ordinance. Essentially, you're repealing your entire sign section and re-enacting it with revised restrictions," John Rice, township solicitor, said before the East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors vote approving the changes at the board's Oct. 27 meeting.
Some of the changes are for electronic and digital signs, Rice said.
"There was a need to update the existing ordinance," he said.
Under the rules, electronic message center signs are allowed on non-residential properties in only the Commercial/Office and Village Commercial zoning districts. The property must be at least two acres and the sign cannot be larger than 40 square feet or higher than seven feet.
Message display standards for electronic signs under the ordinance include that the message must remain for at least eight seconds before being changed and that the sign can be illuminated from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. or until half an hour after the close of business, whichever is later.
"Content of any electronic sign must transition by changing instantly, transition graphics are prohibited," the ordinance says.
"Any electronic sign displaying animations, streaming video, text or images which flash, pulsate, move, or scroll is prohibited," the ordinance says. "Audio speakers and/or any form of pyrotechnics is prohibited."
Under the rules, electronic signs are not allowed within 250 feet of a permanent off site residential structure.
"No signs shall be of a flashing, rotating or revolving type, with the exception of barber poles which are used for a barbershop use," the ordinance says.
Inflatable signs are not allowed under the ordinance.