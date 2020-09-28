EAST ROCKHILL — The township has a new fireworks law on the books.
The move comes in response to the 2017 change in state law that allowed consumer fireworks that had previously been banned.
"What the state did in '17 is they permitted much more options for consumer fireworks with much more power," John Rice, township solicitor, said at the September 22 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"I think every municipality that I'm aware of has had issues with the change in the law," Rice said.
The new ordinance is designed to try to keep fireworks from annoying neighbors, he said.
Under the ordinance, a person may not ignite or discharge consumer fireworks more than one day a week and cannot do so after 10 p.m. except on the Fourth of July or New Year's Eve.
Consumer fireworks may not be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the owner; may not be used within or thrown from a motor vehicle or building; may not be thrown into or at a motor vehicle, building or another person; may not be used by anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and may not be used within 200 feet of an occupied structure.
The use of display or consumer fireworks is prohibited within 200 feet of any structure, property line, vehicle or roadway unless prior written approval is received from all property owners within the 200 foot area. The use of fireworks is also prohibited in any closed structure, building or tent.
A permit is required for display fireworks. Permits are not required for consumer fireworks.
A person must be at least 18 years old in order to purchase or use fireworks, the ordinance says.
Anyone convicted of breaking the fireworks law can be fined up to $600 and imprisoned for up to 90 days or both, according to the ordinance.
The penalties are based on amounts allowed under the state's Second Class Township Code, Rice said.
The rules also allow the township to issue permits for fireworks to be used for agricultural purposes of raising crops and protecting the crops from birds or animals.
Board Chairman David Nyman said he knows of at least four proposed bills by state legislators addressing the 2017 changes.
"We are not the only municipality in Pennsylvania that has concerns about this. It's statewide," Nyman said, "and so there is some legislation being proposed to totally undo it or else put some strict limitations on what is allowed currently."
A resident at the meeting said he has no objection to holiday fireworks, but has a neighbor who sets off fireworks "any time of the year when he just feels like throwing them around," scares the dogs and interrupts the neighbors' sleep.
"It's nerve-wracking," he said.
The purpose of the fireworks rules is similar to that in other types of matters, board member Gary Volovnik said.
"If you know it's bothering your neighbor, why do it?" he said. "It's not right."
In another matter at the meeting, the board approved a resolution asking that the state legislature and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection set specific criteria to document that quarries that are not currently active have removed the 500 tons per year of stone that is required to maintain a mining license for the site.
"The request is that the Pennsylvania Legislature amend the Noncoal Surface Mining Act to require that all licensed quarries include a continuously operating certified permanent scale to accurately document material extraction in order to meet the 500 ton annual extraction requirement," Rice said.
Active quarries have scales, but the Rockhill Quarry does not, township officials said.
The township has been in legal battles with the quarry since 2018 when efforts began to renew quarrying at the site. The property began being quarried more than a century ago, but the township says there has been no active mining since 1983.
The quarry, however, "has continued to maintain its mining license based on little or no definitive documentation nor verification by DEP," of having removed 500 tons of materials per year since then, the resolution says.
"Everybody in this room knows that there's not really been any blasting or commercial operation," Rice said. "Whatever they've removed has been on the ground."
The resolution will now go to the Bucks County Association of Township Officials to be sent on to the state association, which can lobby the state legislature for the proposed change, Nyman said.
In December of 2018, naturally occurring asbestos was detected at the site, after which the DEP ordered that all quarrying activity end. That cease order currently remains in effect, but the legal battles are not over, the township says.
During discussion at a budget workshop session preceding the Sept. 22 meeting, board member Jim Nietupski said the township has to date spent $467,355 in the legal battles with the quarry.
"It's a township issue and we're doing what we have to do to make sure that our residents have safe conditions in which to live," Nyman said.
"Absolutely," Nietupski said. "I have zero regrets."
"It's a ton of money. It's almost a half a million dollars. It probably will be over a half million 'til we're done, but," Nyman said, "it's something we have to do."