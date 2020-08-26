EAST ROCKHILL — The township's current ordinance controlling fireworks was written before new state laws for fireworks were approved in 2017.
“You have something that is on your books that is outdated,” John Rice, the township's solicitor, said at the East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Aug. 25 meeting.
The township now plans to update its ordinance, he said.
Under the proposed ordinance, the use of fireworks is prohibited within 200 feet of any structure, property line, vehicle or roadway unless prior written approval is received from all property owners within 200 feet. The use of fireworks is also prohibited in any closed structure, building or tent.
The 2017 changes in state law included legalizing consumer fireworks that had previously not been allowed.
Permits are required for display fireworks, but a section of the proposed ordinance that would have required the township to also approve the use of consumer fireworks is being removed, Rice said.
“I don't know why you would want to be involved in everybody that's gonna shoot fireworks off on their property coming in and getting approval,” he said.
The rules for consumer fireworks listed in the proposed ordinance include that a person must be at least 18 to purchase, possess or use the fireworks; and that the consumer fireworks cannot be intentionally ignited or discharged on public or private property without the property owner's express permission; cannot be thrown out of a building or vehicle; cannot be thrown into or at a building, vehicle or another person; cannot be used by a person under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and cannot be ignited or discharged within 200 feet of an occupied structure.
The ordinance defines an occupied structure as “a structure, vehicle or place adapted for overnight accommodation of persons or for conducting business whether or not a person is actually present.”
The state rules say the fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, Rice said, but do not preclude the municipality from putting its limit at 200 feet.
The 200 foot limit isn't new for East Rockhill, he said.
“You already had it on the books. You had a 200 foot setback in your existing ordinance,” Rice said.
“We're just continuing it,” board Chairman Dave Nyman said.
The proposed ordinance limits the discharge of consumer fireworks on a property to once a week and says the fireworks cannot be set off after 10 p.m. except on the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.
The ordinance also allows the township to grant permits for the use of “suitable fireworks” for agricultural purposes of protecting crops from birds and animals.
At the Aug. 25 meeting, the board authorized having legal advertising of the proposed ordinance, meaning it could be voted on at the board's September meeting.
Concerns about fireworks have been raised by several towns since the change in the state law, Rice and Nyman said.
In another matter at the meeting, Township Manager Marianne Morano gave a budget review.
“Mid-year income and expenses are as anticipated according to the 2020 budget,” she said. “General fund revenue, probably as a result of the covid, is down about 12 percent in comparison to 2019, but our expenses are also down. They're down 11 percent in comparison to 2019 so it kind of evens out both ways.”
“Last year was a good year as far as revenue, so it's hard for us to compare last year with this year,” Nyman said. “We are meeting budget and I think that's key.”