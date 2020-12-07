Perkasie resident Eric Mintel and his Eric Mintel Quartet will be the featured performers in a New Jersey Jazz Society Virtual Jazz Social 100th birthday tribute to Dave Brubeck Sunday, Dec. 20. The online concert will be performed from 4 to 5 p.m. and can be viewed free by logging onto the NJ Jazz Society Facebook page (NJJS).
The quartet also performed Dec. 6 at Sellersville Theater.
Brubeck, who died on December 5, 2012, one day short of his 92nd birthday, would have turned 100 on December 6th of this year.
Mintel’s quartet — Nelson Hill on alto sax, Dave Mohn on drums, and Jack Hegyi on bass — have been together for 20 years.
Brubeck, Mintel said in a New Jersey Jazz Society release, “has been an inspiration to me both musically as well as humanly. I have learned a lot of life lessons and a very hard work ethic as a jazzman from him. It goes beyond the music.”
The release includes the following information about Mintel and Brubeck:
When Mintel was a young teenager in 1982, he listened to lots of music, such as rhythm and blues, Elvis, Ray Charles. Then, he discovered an old 45 rpm recording of Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five” with “Blue Rondo Ala Turk” on the flip side. That was his introduction to modern jazz, and it changed his musical life.
“I had been playing piano from a young age,” he said, “and when I heard this, I decided, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I wondered how I could get in touch with Dave Brubeck.”
Eight years later, the Brubeck Quartet performed at the Kenswick Theatre in Glenside.
“I went backstage and met him for the first time,” Mintel recalled, “and, from that point on, we kept up a written correspondence. The crowning achievement was in 2005 at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia when my quartet opened up for Dave Brubeck. Dave and his wife, Iola, were in the audience, and we hung out afterwards.”
The release also includes information about the Dec. 20 concert:
“We’ll be doing some Brubeck, plus a couple of Brubeck-inspired originals,” Mintel said. Among the Brubeck selections will be “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” “Koto Song,” “Three to Get Ready,” and “Crescent City Stomp.”
Brubeck’s classic, Time Out album, which contained “Take Five,” “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” and “Three to Get Ready,” was the first jazz album to sell one million copies, and it reached Number 2 on the Billboard pop album chart. The “Take Five” single also sold a million copies. The album was indirectly inspired by a State Department tour in 1958 that took the Brubeck Quartet to several countries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. On the trip, Brubeck became fascinated by music that didn’t employ 4/4 time signatures.
“Koto Song” was part of Brubeck’s Impressions of Japan album, released by Columbia in 1964. After its reissue by Sony Music in 2000 to honor Brubeck’s 80th birthday, AllAboutJazz’s Wayne Zade wrote, “The album captures the range of lifestyles and rhythm of modern Japan — both urban and rural.”
“Crescent City Stomp” was written by Brubeck when he was in his 80s and is on the 2002 Telarc album, Park Avenue South, recorded live in a Starbucks at Park Avenue South and 29th Street. Reviewing it for AllAboutJazz, Doug Ramsey praised “Crescent City Stomp,” saying its “melodic and harmonic complexity over basic rhythms makes it a rarified take on New Orleans.”