The League of Women Voters of Bucks County celebrated the "People Powered Fair Maps National Day of Action" on Thursday, April 29 at the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown.
"Pennsylvania State Representative Wendi Thomas, of the 178th District in Bucks County, was recognized and given a certificate for her leadership in redistricting reform in Pennsylvania, as the prime sponsor of House Bill 22, known along with its companion Senate Bill 222 as the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (LACRA)," a release said. "LACRA would require fairer rules for redistricting and would allow for more transparency and public engagement in redistricting in Pennsylvania. The Bucks County Board of Commissioners represented by Commissioners Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo were also recognized and given certificates by LWVBC representatives for their support of fairer redistricting with the adoption of a resolution on April 1, 2020, in support of redistricting reform."
The event was part of a statewide effort to have Pennsylvania legislative leaders allow the bills out of committee to hearings and votes.
In addition to Thomas, those in attendance included LACRA co-sponsors Rep. K.C. Tomlinson and Rep. Shelby Labs.
"The other Bucks County legislators who have signed on as co-sponsors to either the state House or state Senate LACRA bill are Representatives Meghan Schroeder, John Galloway, Frank Farry, and Todd Polinchock," the release said. "State senators from Bucks County that are co-sponsors are Senators Robert Tomlinson, Steven Santarsiero, and Maria Collett."
The April 29 "People Powered Fair Maps National Day of Action" was a national, nonpartisan event designed to increase public awareness and engagement around the redistricting process. The day of action was part of a League of Women Voters of United States’ program, People Powered Fair Maps.
"Local Leagues across the country held more than 300 events to recognize this effort," the release said. "In Pennsylvania, many events were also held by local grassroots groups of Fair Districts PA. All highlighted how redistricting impacts issues people care about and how the public should have more of a say on how maps are drawn to counter partisan and racial gerrymandering."
To learn more about LACRA and redistricting reform, visit www.fairdistrictspa.com. Information about the League can be found at www.lwvbucks.org.