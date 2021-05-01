The League of Women Voters of Bucks County celebrated the "People Powered Fair Maps National Day of Action" April 29 in Doylestown. From left, Bucks County Commissioner Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, League member Ardith Talbot, Pennsylvania State Representatives Shelby Labs and K.C. Tomlinson, League co-president Jean Weston, LACRA primary sponsor and Pennsylvania State Representative Wendi Thomas, and Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo.