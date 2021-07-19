Fire carnivals are back, bringing rides, entertainment, bingo, food and fireworks, along with being a fundraiser for the volunteer fire companies hosting the carnivals.
In Sellersville, this year's fire carnival ran Tuesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 17.
In Dublin, a preview was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, but Saturday evening was rained out. Dublin's carnival was scheduled to continue 6 through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 24, with fireworks on July 24, weather permitting. Megapasses, good for rides every night, are $45. Free Will Brewing beer garden scheduled for Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24. The Dublin Volunteer Fire Company Fireman's Fair is at the firehouse at 194 N. Main Street in Dublin.