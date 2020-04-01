PERKASIE — It wasn't a traditional birthday, but during a time of social distancing, Alysia Boleski still got a surprise party of sorts as the Silverdale and Perkasie fire departments cruised by her home April 1.
"They are the best," and "Thank you, thank you," Boleski said from her driveway as she waved to the passing parade.
Two of Boleski's daughters, Abby and Lexi, both Pennridge High School students, were seriously injured January 17 in a car accident on the way to school.
"We got real close to the fire departments because of that," their father Peter Boleski said. Silverdale Fire Company was the lead fire company, with Perkasie one of the assisting companies in the accident in Hilltown Township from which the teens had to be extricated from their vehicle.
The two girls have since been able to return home and are recovering.
"They're family," Alysia Boleski said of the two fire departments, "but unfortunately, we can't see family right now except for those we live with."
Alysia said she didn't know anything about the fire company parade ahead of time.
"Our oldest daughter, Chelsea, set it up," she said.
Shortly before the parade arrived, Peter told her to stand outside, she said.
"They're extended family," Alysia said of the fire company members. "They're such great people and they risk their lives for us every day."
The fire company is trying to do things such as the parade and birthday celebration to help people during the coronavirus closures, Silverdale Volunteer Fire Company Chief James Chavous said.
"This was a way that we could get people out of their ordinary shelter-in-place and quarantine," he said, "just to brighten their day a little bit."
The Perkasie Fire Company is offering birthday party parades for children during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place, fire company President Roger Jones said.
"We'll do a drive-by with the fire trucks," he said.
"Non-contact," he said, "We keep our distance, just wave and how's it going and that's it."
The Perkasie department is also in the process of planning an Easter Bunny event, he said. Details will be posted on the fire company's Facebook page, he said.