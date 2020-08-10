PERKASIE — In a normal year, there would have been crowds of people at the Under the Stars Car Show on the downtown streets of Perkasie. This year, that wasn't possible and the 22nd annual show that had been scheduled for Aug. 15 was called off.
That doesn't mean there was no car show, though.
Instead, a virtual car show, in which people sent in photos of their entries, was held as part of a virtual First Fridays program posted Aug. 7 for viewing on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Produced at PBR Productions in Perkasie, the show was hosted by Perkasie Towne Improvement Association Director of Development Joe Ferry and PBR Executive Producer and Chief Creative Officer Corey Armideo.
“Because of the pandemic, we're not able to have it [the car show] in person, so we thought we'd put together a show tonight based on everything automotive and everything automotive as it relates to Perkasie,” Ferry said in the video. “It's a shame that we can't have it in person, but this is the next best thing.”
Viewers were given the weekend to vote on their favorites in three different categories — antique, classic and custom — with the winners posted Sunday evening.
A 1959 GMC pickup truck owned by Jim Serafine was the winner of both the Bruce Allen Memorial Award and the People's Choice in the custom category. A 1960 MGA owned by Stephen Barth was the People's Choice in the antique category. A 1992 ½ Ford Mustang LX Limited Edition owned by Randy Spaide was the People's Choice in the classic category.
The awards were sponsored by A&T Chevrolet.
Along with showing this year's 22 virtual entries, the program also included a recap of last year's car show.
“Hopefully, this pandemic will be over next year and this time next year we'll be having the show in person again,” Ferry said.
The show generally includes 400 to 420 cars, he said.
The 23rd annual Under the Stars is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, according to information on the Perkasie Borough website.
Another automotive-related segment of the First Fridays program included resident Dee Fell Smith, who is using a 1938 Ford truck as part of the landscaping at her Fifth Street home.
“It's a beautiful piece of art and it has really sparked a community reaction,” Ferry said.
“It definitely brightened up Fifth Street,” Armideo said.
Another segment featured Ragtops & Roadsters owner Mike Engard. The company, which has been in Perkasie 30 years, repairs and restores British automobiles along with working on antiques and classic cars of all models, Engard said.
In another segment, artist Tim Gibson, creator of the Ten Thousand Flowers Project, showed “Petunia the Wonder Bus,” which he used last year and will again be using when his travels for the mural project can resume.
Dave Beck, of The Weimer Group in Perkasie, gave advice in another segment on insuring antique, classic and custom cars and motorcycles.
Also included in the program were two musical performances by entertainers in PBR's Sunday Sessions series.
Ferry informed the viewers about business news, fundraisers and that a clean-up was being held the following day at the Pennridge Little League field in Perkasie following damage received earlier in the week when the remnants of Hurricane Isaias brought heavy rain and flash flooding.
Another segment featured an interview with Pennridge School District Superintendent David Bolton speaking about the district's reopening plans.
There was also a segment interviewing Hilltown Township Police Officer Matthew Reiss, who with Officer Kristian Hanus, rescued the last remaining horse taken from a burning barn at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown on July 23. More than a dozen other horses were also rescued from the fire. None of the horses were injured, although some people were, including one who received burns and the two police officers, who Reiss said each received minor bruises, but were able to remain on the job for the rest of their shift.
Video from Reiss' body cam was posted July 29 on the Hilltown department's crimewatchpa.com page and subsequently on television news.
“True heroes, running in where most of us run away,” Armideo said of the officers.
This was the third time First Fridays was held as a virtual presentation and the programs are expected to continue even after in-person First Fridays are able to resume, Ferry said in a follow-up telephone interview.
“We think that there's enough material that we could put on that kind of a show once a month regardless of whether it's First Friday related or not,” he said.
“It's conceivable that in the future, we'll drop the First Friday edition,” Ferry said, “and just call it Perkasie Live and do a monthly news magazine show about the area.”
The audience numbers are increasing each time, with about 50 people watching the live feed and more than 1,000 total views from others who watch later, he said.
“I think that will only get bigger as people understand what we're doing and look forward to those kind of features,” Ferry said.
There are plans to break out and post separately some segments, such as the one with Smith's garden truck, he said.
Armideo and PBR Executive Producer and CEO Nate Hall donate their time, experience and expertise to do the shows, he said.
He said he doesn't know of any other small town that could do a similar show.
“We're fortunate to have the studio. We're fortunate to have two guys that are dedicated to helping the community,” he said.