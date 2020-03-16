The possibility of catching the coronavirus isn't the only concern as more and more people are being asked to stay home from their jobs.
Food pantries are also seeing it.
"The economic parts are gonna take months to work through," said Bob Nice, director of operations at Pennridge FISH in Perkasie.
"Food pantries are emergency service, and like ambulance and fire responders, it's actually one of the businesses that continues to operate," said Arlene Daily, executive director of Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton. "While so many are going on hiatus or working from home, I'm really proud of all the staff here who are still working and on the front lines to provide this service that is actually ramping up in the face of everything else that's winding down."
While the food pantries remain open, precautions are also being taken, including not allowing members of the public to enter the food pantry buildings. Instead, the food distributions are taking place in the parking lot.
"We're still operating. We're just trying to operate in a way that provides distancing between people in order to try to keep anyone else from getting sick," Daily said.
"We're gonna be taking food out to our clients and putting food in their cars," Nice said.
"We can give them the food. They can drive away," Daily said. That eliminates people having to come inside and being with a number of other people, she said.
Food pantries across the state have been talking about what's coming, Daily said.
"As people are not going into work, they are actually turning to food pantries already," she said. "A lot of people just don't have that kind of cushion that they can go without a week's worth of pay."
Nice said he hopes the government will come up with a way to help those who can't be on the job.
"A lot of small businesses can't afford to pay their employees to stay home," he said.
With restaurants being closed or only open for take-outs, waiters and waitresses who rely on tips for a large part of their income aren't getting that money, he noted.
At the same time, food donations to the pantry are down, Nice said. That's because the efforts to fight the virus have also affected the places donations come from, such as churches that normally give, but now are closed, or food drives held outside stores that are currently closed, he said.
Keystone is temporarily not accepting food donations, Daily said.
Financial donations are a better way to contribute, she said, both because the donor doesn't have to first purchase then deliver the items, which puts them in closer contact to others, as well as because Keystone can purchase the items from wholesalers for less than donors buying from retail stores have to pay.
"So we'll be able to purchase exactly what we need when we need it and it gives us both the flexibility and the security," she said. "It protects everybody."
While the food pantries remain open, there are some other parts of the work done by the organizations that are temporarily suspended because of the efforts to fight the spread of the virus.
At Pennridge FISH, the clothing room is currently closed, Nice said.
At Keystone Opportunity Center, educational classes have been canceled. That's because the classes are held in schools or churches, which are now closed, Daily said.
Community assistance and housing programs continue, but with a change, she said.
"The consultations with case managers are being done by telephone instead of coming in and sitting down with a case manager," she said.
The Fresh for All outdoor food distribution at Grace Bible Church in Souderton is operating the same as usual, she said.
Keystone's phone number is 215-723-5430. The website is keystoneopportunity.org.
The Pennridge FISH phone number is 215-257-7616. The website is pennridgefish.org.
Generations of Indian Valley is currently closed, but its Meals on Wheels deliveries are continuing, Lisa Furbacher, Generations assistant director, said in an email.
Beginning March 23, the Meals on Wheels clients will begin getting one delivery each Monday with five freezer meals and five shelf stable meals, providing two meals a day, she said.
Also on March 23, Generations will begin take-out meals for anyone that normally came to the center for their noon meal, she said. The meals can be picked up between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, she said.
Generations will be making 150 meals each day, she said.