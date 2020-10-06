Perkasie Borough Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free shredding event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10 in the Perkasie Square Shopping Center parking lot at 545 Constitution Avenue, Perkasie.
"This is an onsite, secure shredding event managed by Richter Drafting & Office Supply Co., Inc. There are monitors on the side of the truck to let you watch your items being shredded and a Certificate of Destruction is available upon request," a Perkasie Borough release said.
There is a limit of three file boxes per person.
"Please note that we CAN shred: paper, paper clips, staples, small binder clips and manila file folders," the release said. "We CAN'T shred: hanging file folders, fastener folders, three ring binders, ledger books, cardboard, x-rays, CDs or large binder clips."
Univest provided financial support for the community event.
"Please do not attend if you feel unwell or suspect an exposure to COVID-19. Masks are required while you drop off your materials, and at all times when you are outside your vehicle," the release said.