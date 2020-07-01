PERKASIE — A 22-year-old West Rockhill woman whose boyfriend was fatally shot in Perkasie in 2016 and a 27-year-old Souderton man have been charged with crimes including drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter after police said the two provided heroin with fentanyl to a Perkasie woman who died from the drugs.
Following preliminary arraignment, Cristine Shafer was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility on June 21 with bail set at 10 percent of $1 million, court records indicate. Wilmer Palacios Ramos, who waived a preliminary hearing, was released on $500,000 unsecured bail.
On Oct. 2, 2019, Perkasie Borough Police responded to a Callowhill Street home at about 3:50 a.m. for a heroin overdose and found Alisha Brown, who was pronounced dead, Perkasie Borough Police Detective Eric Richter and Hilltown Township Police Officer James Towhey wrote in the criminal complaint for Shafer.
Baggies containing suspected marijuana and suspected heroin/fentanyl were in plain view in the room in which Brown was found, police said. Brown's mother said she had last seen Brown the afternoon of Oct. 1 getting into a vehicle in which Shafer was a passenger, police said.
The final communications on Brown's phone were to Ramos and Shafer and GPS information showed she had been in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, according to the criminal complaint.
Shafer told Richter she was with Brown and "Will" on Oct. 1 and believed Brown was using drugs, but denied knowing where Brown obtained the drugs, police said.
Ramos, who also goes by the name "Will," told Richter he picked up Brown and Shafer at their homes and they went to Philadelphia where Shafer gave him money to purchase heroin, which was turned over to Shafer, police said.
"Ramos indicated that both he and Alisha had received a baggie from Shafer during this trip. Ramos stated he used his baggie. Ramos stated he knew there was fentanyl in the baggies and advised both Brown and Shafer," the criminal complaint says.
Lab reports showed that fentanyl and heroin residue were found in baggies in Brown's room, police said. Autopsy results showed that Brown had fentanyl in her system and the death certificate showed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity, police said.
Messages sent by Shafer to Ramos include an Oct. 1 one asking "Do you know where to cop" and an Oct. 2 one saying "Where'd we get that s*** last night," police said.
During a monitored conversation in February of this year, Shafer said she gave Brown three bags of heroin on the night she died, police said.
Shafer and Ramos are each charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receipt of controlled substance in commerce, possession of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of communication facility and recklessly endangering another person.
Shafer was the girlfriend of and was with 2016 Pennridge High School graduate 19-year-old Iziah Ramon-Lewis when he was shot to death on Oct. 29, 2016 at Second Street Park in Perkasie. Investigators said the shooting happened during a failed marijuana robbery attempt by four other teenagers. Three were sent to juvenile detention facilities, with the fourth sentenced in adult court and sent to state prison.
In August of 2019, Shafer was sentenced to four years probation, 50 hours of community service and drug and alcohol treatment after having pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and giving false reports to police at the time of the shooting and, in a separate case, possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Along with sentencing Shafer, Bucks County Judge Rea Boylan recommended that Shafer get trauma therapy.
Shafer said at the sentencing hearing that she had used drugs before Ramon-Lewis' shooting, but the drug use escalated following his death. She said she was participating intermittently in treatment programs.