WEST ROCKHILL — Grand View Auxiliary has announced that more than $100,000 was raised at the 48th annual Grand View Auxiliary Golf Tournament.
"A total of 162 golfers competed in 18 holes of a four-person scramble held at Indian Valley County Club on Friday, August 6," a release said. "Players enjoyed beautiful weather and a gourmet lunch. Former Philadelphia Phillies Tommy Greene from the 1993 World Series team also played in the tournament."
“We had an amazing turnout,” said Martha Otto, chair of the golf tournament. “This year was record-breaking yet again. So many sponsors and local businesses came together to support Grand View. It was a perfect day.”
The event also kicked-off the Auxiliary’s Car Raffle fundraiser. The Grand View Auxiliary is selling $100 raffle tickets for a chance to win $30,000 towards any car or truck at any Bergey’s dealership or $25,000 cash. For more information, visit www.gvh.org/WinACar.
Title sponsors were Sodexo and Univest, along with 80 other sponsors. The Martha Otto Putting Contest sponsored by MRA Group was dedicated this year in honor of Martha’s longtime efforts as the chair. Players had the opportunity to sink a hole-in-one putt for a chance to win autographed sports memorabilia.
"Funds raised by the Grand View Auxiliary Golf Tournament will become part of the Auxiliary’s annual gift to support the 190,000-square-foot addition to the main hospital building now underway," the release said. "The new building will feature all private patient rooms, new operating rooms and a trauma-ready emergency department. For more information visit www.gvh.org/together."