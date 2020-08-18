SELLERSVILLE — Grand View Auxiliary has announced more than $70,000 was raised at the 47th annual Grand View Auxiliary Golf Tournament — exceeding the highest amount previously raised by $20,000 — a significant new record, especially given the current economic times.
"A total of 133 golfers competed in 18 holes of a four-person scramble held at Indian Valley County Club on Friday, August 7. Keeping health and safety the utmost priority, modifications were made to ensure social distancing, including scheduled tee times, " a release said. "The on-site silent auction was moved online and opened to the public, providing a fun opportunity to people who were unable to attend the event,"
Former Philadelphia Phillies Tommy Greene and Mickey Morandini from the 1993 World Series team played in the tournament. Sports fans had the opportunity to chat with these local legends. As a pitcher, Greene threw a no-hitter, and second baseman Morandini played for the ’95 National League All-Star team.
“The hospital was hit hard from the pandemic. We all were!” said Martha Otto, Chair of the Golf Tournament. “For our partners and local businesses to still come together and generously support Grand View Health during this crisis … I’m speechless. I’m so proud of our caring community!”
"Golfers didn’t let rain spoil the fun; the tournament prevailed through the inclement weather until lightening brought an early end to the day," the release said.
Title sponsors were Sodexo and Univest. There were also 64 other sponsors.
"Funds raised by the Grand View Auxiliary Golf Tournament this year will become part of the Auxiliary’s annual gift to support the planned 170,000-square-foot addition to the main hospital building. The new building will feature all private patient rooms, new operating rooms and a trauma-ready emergency department," the release said.
