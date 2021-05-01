WEST ROCKHILL — Grand View Health is the only Bucks County hospital to receive a five-star rating for overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the most recent update to the Hospital Compare website completed on April 28.
"Five stars is the highest CMS rating available," a release said. "Only 13.6% of the 3,355 hospitals rated by CMS nationwide earned a five-star rating in the April 2021 rankings. The only hospital other than Grand View Health to receive five stars in Montgomery County was Lankenau Medical Center."
“Despite the challenges that COVID-19 brought to us and all hospitals, our team went above and beyond to keep patients safe and create exceptional outcomes,” said GVH Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Ferry. “This five-star ranking is a tribute to the work every single member of our organization does every day to benefit our patients.”
"The CMS Hospital Compare rating system, established in 2015, underwent a revision of its methodology for the most recent data release," the release said. "CMS assigns stars based on 48 measures in five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. This is different than the prior methodology, which assessed 65 measures across seven groups."
“We are so proud to be among the nation’s elite hospitals with five stars for overall quality,” said GVH President and Chief Executive Officer Jean Keeler. “I applaud the efforts of our medical staff, our nurses and all our caregivers in providing safe, efficient and effective quality care on a consistent basis.”
To see Grand View Health’s rating and to access information on how to select a hospital, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare. To learn more about Grand View Health’s other awards and accreditation, visit https://www.gvh.org/about/awards/.