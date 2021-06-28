SELLERSVILLE — It will be about a year before anyone can move into the yet-to-be-built Sellersville Senior Apartments, but there's already a list of people interested in moving into the three-story, 50-unit affordable rental building for persons 55 and older.lle
"There'll be more applicants than there are apartments because there's a great need for affordable housing," Dan McKee, president and CEO of Grace Inspired Ministries, said following a ceremonial groundbreaking June 22.
Grace Inspired Ministries was formed in 2017 through the affiliation of the Lutheran Community at Telford and The Community at Rockhill. Sellersville Senior Apartments, which is being done with development partner LNWA (Leon N. Weiner Associates), will be a separate residential living campus under the Grace Inspired Ministries umbrella, McKee said.
People have already been calling for information, he said.
"We've been taking their contact information," he said.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of April 2022, he said. People on the list will be notified when applications become available, which will be a few months before the project is completed, he said.
Sean Kelly, executive vice president of LNWA, said people with an income below 60 percent of the Bucks County median income will be eligible to apply for the apartments. The median is adjusted periodically as new data is received, but currently persons making up to $39,720 would be eligible for a one-bedroom apartment, with the limit for a couple/two bedrooms at $45,360, he said.
One of the reasons Sellersville was chosen for the project was because of its walkability and the location being close to things such as a pharmacy, diner and convenience store, McKee said.
Grace Inspired Ministries hopes to also do additional similar projects elsewhere in the future, he said.
The building will be at 801 E. Clymer Ave., which was the administrative site and parking lot for the former Ametek U.S. Gauge property in Sellersville.
"We are building to Department of Energy Net Zero Ready green building efficiencies," Kelly said. "This will be one of the most sustainable and energy efficient buildings built in the county this year and we are going to be certifying to that under our state financing."
The project received highly competitive Housing Tax Credits by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, Grace Inspired Ministries said in an April release.
Total project costs are about $16.5 million, with about $11.5 million of that going for construction, Kelly said following the groundbreaking ceremony.
Grace Inspired Ministries is currently holding a $350,000 capital campaign for further support of the project, McKee said.
Because of rain on the groundbreaking date, the ceremony was moved indoors at The Community at Rockhill.
Along with representatives of GIM and LNWA, others present included local government officials, builder Harkins Builders and organizations involved in financing the project.
The largest year for Baby Boom births was in 1957, with those people turning 65 next year, Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie said.
"Affordable housing is a problem throughout the country, and we know that if we don't work together, if we're not conscious of helping out those who need that kind of help," the housing crisis will continue, he said.
Sellersville Senior Apartments is a good example of partnership by for-profit business and non-profit and government organizations, Harvie said.
"Today, we're here to officially bless and start a whole new life for our local seniors," Sellersville Mayor Thomas Hufnagle said in his comments.
Fred Shea, GIM board chair, said work on the complicated process to develop Sellersville Senior Apartments began over five years ago.
"There's no question that in Bucks County, it's very difficult to find affordable housing," he said.
Shea also read aloud a message from PA Housing Finance Agency Executive Director and CEO Robin L. Wiessmann.
"Congratulations on the groundbreaking for this senior housing which will fill such a critical need in Sellersville and Bucks County. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among the 50 states for the size of its population age 65 and older, and that trend is continuing as more of our residents become seniors. So, the addition of more senior housing will address pressing housing needs while also providing a boost to the local economy," Wiessman wrote.
Great care went into planning for the building, "which will benefit the residents for decades to come," she said.
"The structure is designed to maximize the social interaction of residents and promote good health. It is targeted at income-limited seniors with the provision of supportive services to promote independent living. Sellersville Senior Apartments represents smart growth by building on a formerly vacant lot in a compact, walkable community," she wrote. "PHFA salutes all the organizations and individuals that played a role in getting us to today's groundbreaking. This housing development is a clear reminder that good things happen when we come together to address a shared community need."