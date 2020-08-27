EAST ROCKHILL — A proposed group home on Three Mile Run Road will be an intermediate stop between the hospital and returning home for children with special medical needs, representatives of the organization that plans to operate the house said at a conditional use hearing held Aug. 25 before the East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors.
“These are all children with medical needs. There's no behavioral issues,” said Sudesh Singh, who is a principal in the JMD Group, which owns the property, and also is CEO of Pedia Manor, the non-profit organization that will operate the group home.
Pedia Manor, which has four other similar group homes in Bucks County, including in Pipersville and Milford Township, specializes in working with children with breathing problems, but the children staying there could have any type of medical need, Singh said.
The plan is to remove the existing house, garage and sheds on the property and build a new house that looks like a single-family ranch house, he said.
“There's no signs outside or anything,” Singh said.
The house will have four bedrooms for up to eight children to stay there at a time, he said.
It is on a five-acre property, Caroline Edwards, the attorney for the applicants, said.
Pedia Manor is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Singh said.
The length of time children stay at the house will vary, but is generally between three and 18 months, he said.
In answer to questions from board member Gary Volovnik about noise from the house or children roaming, Singh said the amount of noise won't be any more than from a normal home. Most of the children's activities will take place inside the house, although there will be times when they are outside, he said.
“By the time these kids are really ambulatory, they go home,” he said.
Volovnik and neighbors at the hearing said Singh should also be aware that one of the neighbors has a pool and another has an automotive repair business, from both of which there might be noise that could be heard in the house. Singh said that won't be a problem.
Volovnik also asked Singh to check with the neighbors about noise when a backup generator at the house is tested.
The house will have 20 parking spaces, four in front and 16 behind it, Robert Irick, the engineer for the plans, said.
The initial plan had all the parking spaces in front, but was changed to follow a recommendation from the East Rockhill Township Planning Commission that the majority of the parking be moved to behind the house, he said.
The house will be staffed with two 12-hour three-person shifts, with the most employee cars on site being during the overlap at shift change, Sudesh Singh said.
Parents can visit the children at any time, but are most likely to come on a Saturday or Sunday, he said.
There will also be school buses coming to the site as well as three or four delivery trucks per week, Sumit Singh, Pedia Manor's program director, said.
Many of the children staying at the house will go to the Easter Seals pre-school in Kulpsville, but depending on age and condition, could go to other schools, he said.
There will be one bathroom for the children, which will mainly be used for bathing because most of the children are in diapers, Sumit Singh said.
The board will give its decision on the conditional use request at its September meeting, John Rice, township solicitor, said.