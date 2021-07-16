Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.