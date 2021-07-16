BUCKS COUNTY — A now 23-year-old West Rockhill woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the fentanyl-related death of 21-year-old Perkasie resident Alisha Brown in October of 2019.
Cristine Shafer pleaded guilty July 8 to charges including involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Manuel Gamiz Jr., director of communications for the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, said.
Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 25 before Bucks County President Judge Wallace Bateman Jr., court information shows.
Investigators say Brown, Shafer and now 28-year-old Wilmer Palacios Ramos, of Souderton, went together to Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 2019 and got heroin.
Ramos' trial, which had been scheduled for July 8, has been continued, Gamiz said. Court documents did not show a new date as of July 16.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019, Perkasie Borough Police Department officers responded to Brown's home for a heroin overdose and she was pronounced dead, police said in court documents.
Baggies found at the scene contained fentanyl and heroin residue and the cause of death was listed as fentanyl toxicity, police said.
Shafer was the girlfriend of 19-year-old Iziah Ramon-Lewis and was with him when he was shot to death at Second Street Park in Perkasie on Oct. 29, 2016, in what investigators said was a botched marijuana robbery attempt by four other teens.
Three of the four were sent to juvenile detention facilities after adjudication in juvenile court and one was sentenced in adult court and taken to state prison. The father of one of the teens was sentenced for hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence in the aftermath of the shooting.
Ramon-Lewis was a 2016 Pennridge High School graduate and a member of the football team.
In August of 2019, Shafer was sentenced to four years probation, 50 hours of community service, and drug and alcohol treatment after having pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and giving false reports to police at the time of the shooting.
She has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since June 22, 2020 in lieu of 10 percent of $1 million bail in the current case.