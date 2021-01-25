WEST ROCKHILL — The Holiday House pool wasn't open last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That won't happen again this year, according to the chairman of the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority, which oversees the public pool that is owned by the two municipalities.
"We are moving forward and we are 100 percent sure one way or another we're gonna open this year, so we've got a lot of work to do," Jim Miller, who is also a West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member, told the West Rockhill board at its Jan. 20 meeting.
"Right now we're just doing all of our planning," Miller said. "Probably by March, we're gonna have to start draining the pool and getting it cleaned very well and get a few coats of paint on there."
Other pools in the area that were open last year have been contacted to see how those pools handled the pandemic-related requirements, he said.
The pool's new zipline will be installed before the pool's planned Memorial Day weekend opening, he said.
In another matter at the West Rockhill meeting, Dan Preston, North Penn Water Authority's director of operations and engineering, gave a presentation asking if NPWA could put an elevated water storage tank on township-owned property between the township offices and public works maintenance building on Ridge Road.
The tank would be a spheroid made of steel with a capacity to hold 300,000 to 500,000 gallons of water, have a bowl that is 46 to 55 feet in diameter and be about 144 feet tall, he said.
There is also an existing cell tower on the property.
"It's actually not as high as the cell tower," Preston said of the proposed water tank. "The cell tower's 180 feet high."
A shadow analysis of the plans was done and the water tank's shadow would not be an issue for the township's plan to put solar panels on the property, he said.
The tank would be connected to the NPWA system by extending about two-and-three-quarter miles of 12-inch water main along Ridge Road from Tylersport to the proposed new tank, he said.
The tank would provide water for institutional uses in the area including Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Elementary School and Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, along with providing an opportunity for properties along the line that have failing or compromised wells to hook into the public water system, he said.
"It will greatly enhance the fire protection in the institutional area where it's definitely needed," Preston said, "and all of our West Rockhill customers will see improved water quality."
In answer to a question from board member Jay Keyser about whether the tank could fall onto the township building, Preston said that wouldn't happen.
"These tanks are designed to survive a hurricane or an earthquake really, so I'm confident it would not be an issue," he said.
The West Rockhill tank would be similar to the one recently installed in Lansdale, he said.
In answer to a resident's question during the later public comment section of the meeting, Mary Eberle, township solicitor, said this was an initial presentation to the board and financial decisions, such as whether NPWA would lease or get an easement for the township land, would be decided later if the plans proceed.
Preston said during the presentation that he was not looking for an immediate decision from the board.
Board Chairman David Collingwood said the next step would be for NPWA to work with Township Manager Greg Lippincott and submit land development plans.