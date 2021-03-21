WEST ROCKHILL — Last year, the Holiday House pool was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pool is making great progress to open this year," Jim Miller, chair of the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority and a West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member, told the West Rockhill board at its March 17 meeting.
Opening day is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, the day before Memorial Day.
Last fall, a lot of work was done at the pool to fix several leaks, Miller said.
Water was left in the pool over the winter and there have not been any leaks, he said.
"All those leaks appear to have been fixed, so we are in pretty good shape, really good shape actually," he said.
At least half of the about 20 lifeguards hired for this year's Holiday House swim season worked at the Quakertown pool last year, so they have experience working at a pool during the pandemic, Miller said.
The Quakertown pool is closed this year because it is being demolished and replaced with a new pool.
Holiday House's manager this year will be Kevin Hickey, a Pennridge School District teacher and longtime manager at the Quakertown pool.
Trees in the parking lot that died of Dutch Elm Disease have been removed from the pool property, Miller said.
A clean up day is scheduled, he said.
With the Quakertown pool closed this year, the swim team will be using the Holiday House pool.
"From what I'm hearing, there's a misconception that the Quakertown swim team is coming in for free and that's not true," Miller said.
The team is paying to use the pool for morning practices and nighttime meets, he said. Members of the team must purchase a pool membership or pay day rates to use the pool during times other than the practices or meets, he said.
The pool on Washington Avenue in West Rockhill is jointly owned by Sellersville and West Rockhill. Season memberships may be purchased through the Sellersville and West Rockhill websites.