DOYLESTOWN — The 52-year-old Warminster man who pleaded guilty to firing the shot that killed 2020 Pennridge High School and Upper Bucks County Technical School graduate Jason Kutt as Kutt and his girlnfriend watched the sun going down by the side of Lake Nockamixon was sentenced Wednesday to seven to 20 years in state prison.
Kenneth Heller said he was hunting for squirrel in the park about 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2020, and shot at what he thought was a groundhog. Small game hunting was allowed in that portion of the park on that day. Groundhogs were not one of the animals that could be hunted, investigators said.
"It was a terrible accident which I could have avoided if I had been closer and observed the target for a longer period of time," Heller said in a statement to Kutt's family and friends at the sentencing.
He said he did not see any person in the area at the time he aimed the shot.
It's not accurate to call it an accident, though, Kutt's girlfriend's mother said in an impact statement read aloud in court.
"His action was not an accident, but careless and reckless," she said.
"Every knowledgeable hunter knows that before they pull the trigger, they must be certain of their target," said Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Finley, who received the guilty plea and set the sentence.
In a tape of the 911 call from the girlfriend that was played in court, she told the dispatcher that "My boyfriend just got shot" and "I was sitting right next to him."
"Hurry quick, he's turning blue," she said before following the dispatcher's directions and beginning CPR.
She also told the dispatcher that a man in hunting gear with a gun was walking away from the direction the shot had been fired.
Kutt, whose organs were donated, was declared dead on Oct. 26.
Almost 50 pages of impact statements were sent to the court for the sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Rees said.
Four of those — from Kutt's father, mother and sister and his girlfriend's mother — were read aloud in court.
"Countless lives have been changed for the worse," Kutt's father said. "There's a huge hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Never."
He described his son as someone who lent a helping hand whenever asked.
Jason Kutt was planning to join the Air Force, his father said.
"He wanted to continue his education and serve his country," he said.
The family has placed a memorial bench at the site of the shooting.
Following the shooting, Heller said, he saw a person in the area where he had shot, and, thinking there could be a confrontation if he approached, he left the park.
"I was getting ready to leave at that point, anyway. I just felt it was better to leave," he said.
As he was leaving, he saw emergency services vehicles arriving and thought there may have been a traffic accident, but did not realize that a person had been shot, he said.
On the way home, he started to think it may have been a dog someone was walking that he shot, he said.
Searching on the Internet, he found a brief entry saying a person had been shot in the park and realized he had shot a person, Heller said.
"At this point, I proceeded to drop to the ground and pray that he would survive his injuries," Heller said.
He later saw Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub's press conference telling about Kutt's death and seeking help from the public in identifying the drivers of vehicles in that section of the park at the time, Heller said.
Heller said he planned to call and tell authorities that he was the person who did the shooting, but that he "procrastinated" and never made the call. He didn't call, he said, because he was afraid he'd never see his family again.
"I love my family very much, just as Jason's family loves him, and I just wanted to spend another day with them," Heller said in court.
A tip from the public led to Heller's identification and when he was questioned two months after the shooting, he admitted to having done the shooting, investigators said.
Heller will receive credit for the time since Dec. 30, 2020 already served in Bucks County Correctional Facility, Finley said.
The seven-to-20 year sentence imposed consists of consecutive sentences for six crimes, including involuntary manslaughter. Heller is eligible for reductions that could reduce the minimum sentence to about 5.25 years, Finley said. The sentence also includes a $10,000 fine for a hunting violation, with the money to go to Kutt's next of kin, his parents.
Along with Rees, Assistant District Attorney Edward Furman Jr. were the prosecutors in the case. Sara Webster was the defense attorney.
"Although the court sent a very strong message of punishment and deterrence in imposing the maximum sentence on Mr. Heller, there are no winners here," Weintraub said in a statement posted on crimewatchpa.com. "Jason Kutt's death is still heartbreaking. But ending this prosecution with a guilty plea, I hope Jason's family can now remember him and grieve his loss on their own terms, separated from Mr. Heller and the criminal justice system."