DOYLESTOWN — Investigators are seeking information on the identity of the operators and occupants of three vehicles in the area of Nockamixon State Park around 5:15 p.m. Oct. 24 when 18-year-old Jason Kutt, of Sellersville, was shot, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said in a posting on its crimewatchpa.com page updating earlier postings.
Kutt, who was sitting with his girlfriend at the edge of Lake Nockamixon near the Old Ridge Road access to the state park, across from the marina, was pronounced dead early Oct. 26, the DA's office said.
Kutt was a 2020 graduate of Pennridge High School and Upper Bucks County Technical School (UBCTS) where he studied graphic design, according to obituary information.
"He was currently working for Savage Tree Service as a groundsman while making preparations to enlist in the Air Force in 2021, following in the footsteps of his grandfather. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Perkasie. He was an accomplished guitar player, loved the outdoors and was simply enjoying his young adult years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him and his short life will not soon be forgotten," the obituary said.
Kutt's girlfriend told investigators she saw a man in an orange vest, which she described as hunting clothing, standing behind a yellow gate at Old Ridge Road, looking in their direction. Hunting was allowed in that part of the park that day.
During an October 26 press conference, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said investigators are seeking help from anyone who has information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.
An Oct. 27 update said information was received that three vehicles were seen parked or traveling in the area about the time of the shooting and that the occupants could be witnesses.
The vehicles are described as a champagne-colored 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer SUV, a silver-colored 2000 Toyota Camry or Avalon sedan, and a black-colored Mercedes SUV (possibly a GLS350), with the year unknown.