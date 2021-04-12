PERKASIE — Jeff Hollenbach is running for Perkasie Borough mayor.
"The lifelong Perkasie-resident, former high school math teacher, and legendary Pennridge football coach will seek write-in votes on both Republican and Democratic ballots in the May 18th Primary Election. If elected, Hollenbach would replace Mayor John Hollenbach (no relation) who is not seeking reelection," a release announcing Hollenbach's candidacy said.
There are not any candidates on the primary election ballot for the mayor's position. Council member Aaron Clark, who earlier this year announced his candidacy and was slated to be the candidate in the Republican primary, subsequently removed his name from the ballot.
"In announcing his desire to serve the people of Perkasie, Hollenbach cited his love for his hometown and desire to ensure a safe, respectful, and cooperative community for all," the candidacy announcement said.
“Being born and raised in Perkasie, I have deep appreciation for the quality of character, commitment to community, and the caring nature of its people. This community has deeply impacted me and I feel called to serve,” said Hollenbach. “As Mayor of Perkasie I want to help this special borough remain a safe, secure, and enjoyable place to live. Together, we can continue to work together toward a bright future for all.”
A graduate of Pennridge High School, Hollenbach was a three sport athlete and earned a scholarship from the University of Illinois where he played quarterback (1971-74). Earning a degree in Math Education — and later a masters in Secondary Education Counseling (Kutztown University) — Hollenbach began teaching high school math in 1979 and, except for two years while serving as a youth pastor, continued teaching until his retirement from Pennridge High School in 2017.
"Hollenbach enjoyed his time in the classroom and still appreciates seeing former students in the community. During his time as an educator, Hollenbach coached football, baseball, basketball, tennis, and softball — totaling over 50 seasons. In his 13 seasons as head football coach, he led the Rams to 113-47 record, including five championships — the highest winning percentage in Pennridge football in more than 65 years," the announcement said. "In the community, Hollenbach serves as vice president of RamPacks, a local effort to address food insecurity in the Pennridge School District. A man of faith, he is active with Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, a board member of Push the Rock, and has served as a mentor for Life Abundant, a prison ministry based in Doylestown."
Hollenbach and his wife of 45 years, Libby, have four children and nine grandchildren.