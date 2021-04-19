PERKASIE — Kelly Laustsen has announced her candidacy for Perkasie Borough mayor.
"A small business owner, mother, and wife, she will be seeking write-in votes on both Republican and Democratic ballots during the May 18 primary election," the announcement said.
“As a small business owner, I feel a sense of connection with our community where everybody knows your name. Whether I am walking our beautiful trails with my family or dining out at one of our favorite restaurants in town, Perkasie always feels like home,” Laustsen said.
Current Mayor John Hollenbach is not seeking re-election this year and there are no candidates on the ballot for the position in the primary election. Jeff Hollenbach (no relation to John Hollenbach) has also announced his candidacy as a write-in candidate.
"As Mayor, Kelly will work to ensure Perkasie maintains its moniker of 'America’s Hometown.' Among her priorities, Kelly is focused on strengthening small businesses through economic revitalization, increasing access to community programming and activities, and supporting the Perkasie Borough Police Department," the announcement said.
“Living through a year of COVID-19 and such uncertainty, I’m proud to live in a town where residents and business owners have come together to show such immense strength, positivity and support,” Laustsen said. “We take care of each other in Perkasie and it makes me so proud.”
"Kelly is excited to serve a community rich with diverse perspectives and talents. She is committed to pursuing thoughtful and actionable steps to ensure that our community remains diverse, equitable, inclusive and just for all," the announcement said.
Laustsen lives in the borough with her husband, Darren, and two young daughters. She is the owner of Bloom Flower Co., a full-service floral design studio and retail gift shop located in the heart of downtown Perkasie, and the co-leader of the Bucks County Business Creatives networking group. She holds a Merchandising and Marketing degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Information about Laustsen and her campaign is available at facebook.com/kellyforperkasie or @kellyforperkasiemayor on Instagram.
Note: The spelling of Kelly Laustsen's name has been corrected.