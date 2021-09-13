DOYLESTOWN — The leader of a methamphetamine ring taken down in a joint Drug Strike Force investigation last year was sentenced Sept. 7 to nine to 20 years in state prison, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said on its Crimewatchpa.com page.
"Gary Lynn Moyer, 72, of Dublin, ran the operation out of his home on Cherry Lane, and had six people act as 'smurfs' for him, a reference to them gathering items and ingredients required to manufacture methamphetamine," the page said. "The defendants delivered the items to Moyer, who then used them to produce meth. Some of the defendants also acted as lookouts while Moyer 'cooked.'"
All seven were arrested in June 2020 and the operation was dismantled, the DA's office said.
Moyer pleaded guilty in May to operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, knowingly possessing ephedrine, conspiracy and other counts related to the organized production and sale of the drug, the DA's office said.
He was sentenced Sept. 7 by Bucks County President Judge Wallace Bateman to nine to 20 years in state prison and 20 years probation, the DA's office said.
The crimewatchpa.com posting also included sentencing information on the other six who had previously been sentenced.
• Lisa M. Hilbert, 51, of Long Pond, Monroe County, sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison.
• Teresa Ann Truitt, 60, of Dublin, three to seven years in state prison.
• Harold Roger Bickley, 62, of Perkasie, four to eight years in state prison.
• Annette Bickley, 58, of Perkasie, 3½ to seven years in state prison.
• Donna Rapoli, 57, of Easton, Northampton County, 11½ to 23 months in county prison.
• Christopher Ryan Clemmer, 40, of Dublin, 45 to 90 months in state prison.
"This is exactly the type of high level narco-producing and trafficking organization we intended to target for elimination when we created our elite Bucks County Drug Strike Force," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "As a result of their dedication to the mission of public safety and in cooperation with local law enforcement, this meth ring has been completely erased from existence."
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and Bedminster Township Police Department investigated the case, along with Dublin Borough Police Department, Quakertown Borough Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Team and Homeland Security Investigations, the crimewatchpa.com page said.
"Each of the defendants was observed on several occasions going to Moyer's residence after purchasing precursor chemicals such as ephedrine from area pharmacies," it said. "Ephedrine is a main precursor chemical in the manufacture of methamphetamine."
Moyer paid his co-defendants in meth, investigators said. He and his co-conspirators purchased enough medications containing ephedrine to produce almost 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, investigators said.
Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gannon prosecuted the case.