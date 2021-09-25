QUAKERTOWN — Join the Perkasie (Samuel Pierce) and Quakertown Branch library communities for a combined Family Fun Fest to be held on Saturday, October 9.
It will be outdoors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the James A. Michener Branch library in Quakertown (401 W. Mill St.).
Wild animal rescue group Eyes of the Wild will be on hand providing programs at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Other featured entertainers include:
- Dan the Balloon Man, making wonderful balloon creations;
- Mr. Chuck the Train Man will bring two of his miniature train displays;
- Candy Land – play a life-sized version;
- Giant Yard Games including Connect4, Jenga, Chess/Checkers, and Dominoes;
- Touch-a-Truck – Quakertown Fire Company #1 will be there with one of their fire trucks.
Treats will be available for purchase from Rosemarie’s Italian Water Ice.
Feel free to bring a blanket, towel, or chairs to sit on while you enjoy the performers outside on the lawn.
Masks are requested but not required.
For more details, visit: https://calendar.buckslib.org.