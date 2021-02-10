PERKASIE — A 52-year-old Yardley man faces a lengthy list of charges, including robbery and aggravated assault, in connection with a home invasion in the 300 block of S. Third Street on Feb. 9, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
Multiple calls were received at 6:47 p.m. about a disturbance, police said.
"Officers responded and located a family who reported that an unknown male had entered the rear of their residence and chased them out with a large kitchen knife," police said in a release.
Shortly after that, there was a report a person had been stabbed in the area, police said.
"Officers responded and determined that this person was the suspect in the home invasion. His injuries appeared to be self-inflicted," the release said.
He was taken to a hospital and treated, then released back to police, the release said.
James Jisung Park, 52, of Yardley, was charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, theft, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, police said.
A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Park was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $750,000, court information shows.
Police officers from the Pennridge Regional, Hilltown Township and Quakertown Borough police departments assisted during the incident, along with Medic 151 from Grand View Hospital, Perkasie Police Department said.