BEDMINSTER — Following coronavirus-related guidelines, the July 8 swearing in of Bedminster Township Police Department's new Chief Matthew Phelan took place outdoors in the parking lot of the building that houses the police station and the township meeting room.
“Thanks everybody. I appreciate everybody being out here with us given the circumstances between the Covid and the rain,” Phelan said after having been sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella.
Rain had fallen earlier in the evening, but stopped in time for the outdoor swearing in before a group of family members and representatives of other local police departments and the Bucks County District Attorney's office.
Phelan, who was a Tinicum Township Police Department officer for two decades, including having been chief for the past two years, was hired as Bedminster's new chief effective July 10.
He succeeds Mark Ofner, who was with the Bedminster department for 36 years. Ofner, who retired the end of May, had been chief since 2007. In the 1960s, his father, Albert “Mike” Ofner, was the department's first chief, the township said in its June electronic newsletter.
Phelan said he's excited to lead and be a part of the Bedminster Police team.
“The residents of Bedminster deserve officers who treat the people well, respond to all emergencies, work hard day in and day out, and I know that these officers do that,” he said.
He thanked the other law enforcement officers in attendance.
“We all work together to do what I believe the residents expect,” Phelan said.
He also thanked the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors and Township Manager Rich Schilling.
“I'll work hard every day to live up to this responsibility,” Phelan said.
Additional thanks went to his family.
“They've always been there for me. Everybody in uniform here knows you need the support of your friends and family to really reach your true potential,” he said.
“Thanks everybody for being here,” Phelan concluded. “I look forward to partnering with you and appreciate your support.”
Following the swearing in, that night's township meeting, which had a smaller group of attendees, continued inside the building.