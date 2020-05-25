Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice were remembered with a Memorial Day vehicle caravan of military veterans and local police and fire departments. Organized by American Legion Nase-Kraft Post 255 in Sellersville and American Legion Hartzell-Crouthamel Post 280 in Perkasie, the drive-through began at Pennridge High School in East Rockhill and went through parts of Perkasie and Sellersville.    

