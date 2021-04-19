PERKASIE — As the "The Impact of Mental Health and Addiction on the Perkasie Community" panel discussion came to a close, Mayor John Hollenbach said he hopes information given in it will make people who need assistance feel more comfortable reaching out for that help.
"I think that's one of the problems. People don't know where to go and sometimes they're afraid to go," Hollenbach said at the program, which was held April 13 as a virtual discussion and hosted by Penn Foundation.
"Addiction and mental health are sometimes a struggle to really understand and I think the panelists here shared with you we're united in trying to come up with a solution for you and your families and the community members," said Gordon Hornig, a Penn Foundation addiction professional.
"I do believe there's no wrong door" to available services providing help, he said. "I would encourage you to have a voice and take that step through the doorway."
The program updated previous similar ones held in Perkasie and focused on the past year's impact during the coronavirus pandemic.
"People are anxious and it has caused an increase unfortunately in overdoses. It has caused an increase in police call-outs, more distress calls," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Overdoses had been declining the past few years, he said.
"They didn't go back to the all-time high, which is good, but they did go up," he said.
"Some of the reasons that I think overdoses went up were people were depressed, they were lonely, their support systems were somewhat diminished, they didn't realize or understand that there still were resources available even though some of those resources were not as readily available," he said.
Bucks County has a district court drug program, he said.
"The short version is this: If you're charged with a drug offense in Bucks County and you live in Bucks County, you can get treatment almost immediately," Weintraub said.
There has been a gradual decline in the number of criminal convictions each year since he became district attorney in 2016, he said.
"The reason is not because we're asleep at the switch, but rather we've come up with a lot of problem-solving courts like the district court drug program and a lot of diversion programs," Weintraub said.
The county court is close to starting a new mental health court, he said.
"I think it's going to be a model for the entire state," he said.
Bucks County Behavioral Health Administrator Donna Duffy-Bell also noted the planned mental health court.
"That will be another great opportunity to divert individuals from incarceration which is not where we want people with a serious mental illness to end up," she said.
The number of suicide deaths in Bucks County decreased during the pandemic, but people over 59 made up a larger percentage of those suicides, possibly because of older persons being more isolated or having lost a significant other one to COVID-19, she said.
There was a significant spike during the pandemic in the number of people who became eligible for medical assistance, Duffy-Bell said, which was probably related to people losing jobs and health insurance.
Both Duffy-Bell and Hornig also noted an increase in homelessness.
"We have transient people that are living in and out of their cars," Hornig said. "They are putting up tents in different areas of the county. We've had these right here in our area."
While heroin remains a concern, the use of it appears to have decreased a little during the pandemic, he said.
"Unfortunately, during that time, we saw an increase in alcohol, a significant increase in alcohol use," Hornig said.
Addiction and mental health issues don't happen overnight, he said.
"Please don't have the expectation that a 30-day rehab will suddenly fix someone's problems for the long-term," he said. "It is a start to the fix, however."
Taking the first step is a help, he said.
"If someone says, no, I don't want help, we can't force it on them, however we will work with the families to try to create the right moment to get them into treatment," Hornig said.
Pastor Jennifer Phelps of Trinity Lutheran Church in Perkasie, who represented the Pennridge Ministerium on the panel, said the churches are part of a community web that builds relationships and connects people.
"We as church leaders are listening deeply for ways to connect with folks and also to walk with those who are the most vulnerable in our communities," she said.
Duffy-Bell also spoke about the importance of community partnering.
"Our whole purpose is to help communities thrive and so the more we can work together, the better," she said.
"The mental health field is something that fascinates me because just when you think you've seen it all, you see something different," Perkasie Borough Police Detective Sgt. Russ Closs said. "It's a challenge for police departments. It's a challenge for the nation as far as what to do to help these people to get on with their lives and try to live a normal life."
The Perkasie department's officers participate in Crisis Intervention Training, a one-week program in Doylestown in which specialists talk to the officers about mental health and substance abuse related calls, he said.
"It involves role play with real life scenarios," he said. Persons with mental challenges also speak during the training, telling about their experiences, he said.
The training also includes de-escalation techniques, he said.
"When we arrive on the scene, certainly our presence sometimes escalates things just because of our presence, our uniforms, when we really want to try and de-escalate the situation to make it better for everybody involved so that nobody gets hurt and everybody goes home happy," Closs said.
The Perkasie department is one of several in the county that are part of the BPAIR (Bucks County Police Assisting In Recovery) program, he said.
Residents can come to the police station and be connected to an addiction center, he said.
"We will dispose of your narcotics for you if you have narcotics and then we'll help you get the help you need and take you there," Closs said.
There will not be any new charges filed against the person, he said, but if there was a warrant for the person, the warrant remains in effect.
"If you are looking for help and you do have a warrant, if you'll contact us, I guarantee we will work with you to get the help you need and take care of your warrant at the same time," Closs said.
He also noted Pennsylvania's Good Samaritan law grants immunity from charges to persons reporting an overdose if the reporting person or other persons are involved in the narcotics use. There are criteria involved in that immunity including that the reporting person report the overdose to 911 or another law enforcement agency, gives their name and remains with the overdose victim until help arrives, he said.
There is no immunity to charges if the caller is involved in dealing or delivering the drugs, he said.
"The important thing to know is that if you call 911 for somebody that's having an overdose situation, we won't come there with handcuffs and arrest everybody," Closs said. "We want to get you the help you need."
"The Impact of Mental Health and Addiction on the Perkasie Community" was made possible with support from Pennridge Community Recovery Fund, Pennridge Ministerium and Today, Inc.
Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission information is at www.bcdac.org or 215-444-2700. Penn Foundation information is at www.pennfoundation.org or 215-257-6551.