BUCKS COUNTY — Household hazardous waste collections will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Bucks County Community College's Upper Bucks campus at One Hillendale Road, Perkasie (East Rockhill Township) and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21 and 22 at the college's Lower Bucks campus at 275 Swamp Road, Newtown.
Event information lists the following:
"This is a NO CONTACT event, please adhere to the following regulations set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on the day of the event:
• Masks must be worn at all times
• Stay inside your vehicle
• Material must be in the trunk or bed of a truck
• One person per car"
Pre-registration is required. Information and registration is available at www.buckscounty.org/recycling.
"Proof of registration required — please print your ticket and place on the dashboard of your car, or have it readily available to show on your mobile device," event information says.
"Household products containing toxic chemicals, like pesticides, oil-based paints, solvents, cleaning products, weed killers and automotive batteries can be a threat to people and the environment if improperly discarded. Never throw these materials into the trash, as the toxic chemicals may harm sanitation workers, or result in fires in collection vehicles. It is also not safe to pour them into a sink or storm drain as they can end up in the environment polluting the air, water or soil," according to Bucks County Planning Commission information about the household hazardous waste collections.
Under a What You Can Bring heading, it says, "Up to 25 gallons or 220 pounds of hazardous products. Hazardous products will have cautionary words on the label, for example: Danger, Warning, or Caution. Other words or phrases that can signal hazardous products include: poisonous, hazardous, combustible, flammable, corrosive, volatile, caustic, irritant, explosive, toxic, use with adequate ventilation, or avoid inhaling."
The information also lists items that can be brought to the collection, as well as items that will not be accepted.