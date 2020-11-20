WEST ROCKHILL – The township's tax rate remains the same for next year's proposed budget, Township Manager Greg Lippincott said at the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Nov. 18 meeting.
“All three of you do an excellent job at keeping taxes low,” he told the board members.
Showing a chart of towns and their tax rate, Lippincott said West Rockhill's rate was the lowest for ones with full-time local police coverage.
Pennridge Regional Police cover West Rockhill and East Rockhill.
The township property tax rate remains at 7.25 mills, including 6.25 mills for the general fund, 0.75 mills for the fire tax and 0.25 mills for road equipment.
Expenses in the proposed $2,468,841 general fund budget include $224,722 for general administration, $1,169,680 for police, $189,282 for public works and $248,809 for employee benefits.
Next year's proposed budget allocates $411,322 for road repairs, Lippincott said.
“In 2020, it was $221,465,” he said.
The township is expecting to carry over less money for the start of 2021 than it had at the beginning of this year, he said.
The final vote on the budget will be held at the board's December meeting.
In another matter, the board moved ahead, in a 2-1 vote, on plans to have a solar system installed behind the township building on Ridge Road to provide electricity for properties owned by the municipality.
In October, the board reported on bids received for the work, but delayed the vote until it could get more information on whether a straight purchase or lease/purchase would be the best option. The lease option was not discussed at the November meeting, where the vote was to approve the $169,278 bid from Exact Solar, of Yardley, for the purchase.
Board Chairman Jim Miller said, based on the township's current electric bills and inflation, he calculated it would take less than 11 years for the township to recoup the costs of the solar system, after which the municipality would continue to receive free electricity from the system for decades.
Miller said he has been in contact to get students from Upper Bucks County Technical School and Bucks County Intermediate Unit's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) program involved in the West Rockhill project.
“I think this is a great opportunity for not only West Rockhill, but for Bucks County, from an informational perspective, from an educational perspective,” Miller said.
“I think this is the technology of the future,” board member David Collingwood said.
He noted the township's recent addition of an electric vehicle charging station at James Memorial Park and said Pennridge Regional Police Department is expected to soon purchase an electric vehicle.
Board member Jay Keyser, who cast the dissenting vote, said there will be additional costs for the solar installation, including for planting and maintaining ground cover at the site.
“You do not have the complete number of what it's going to cost the taxpayers,” Keyser said.
Conservation Committee Chairman Michael Schrameyer said a grant request was submitted for a PECO Green Region matching grant to be used for fencing, a pathway and ground cover at the solar panels.
The fencing would likely be similar to around the dog park, he said. There are also cameras at the site to provide security against vandalism, he said.
The township costs could be up to $5,000, Miller said, but he's hoping to get donations to cover the costs.