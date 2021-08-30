HARLEYSVILLE — "COVID can't crack our shell."
That's the message on a poster for Old Goshenhoppen Reformed Church's 144th Oyster Picnic, which is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the church's picnic grove area.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 12.
All the food, which includes oyster stew, fried oysters, raw oysters on the half shell, smoked salmon sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and desserts, will be packaged in take-out containers.
At the church, which is at 2092 Church Road, Harleysville, there will be a "Journey Through Time" at Old Gosh looping slide show; T-shirts with a new design; crafts; Friends of Gemeinhaus Tent with Historic Church & 1732 Gemeinhaus Tours; and an Upper Salford Historical Society display.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information, including directions, go to OGRC.org or call 610-287-9781.