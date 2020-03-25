WEST ROCKHILL – Penn Foundation is accepting donations of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the organization has an adequate amount in case of a potential shortage.
The types of PPE that Penn Foundation is specifically interested in are: N95 masks, face shields, vinyl gloves, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes. Additionally, Penn Foundation is also asking the community to donate homemade face masks.
How to Make a Face Mask
A simple but effective mask can be made using things most individuals have at home. The factors that make a mask effective are not just what it can block but also how breathable it is and comfortable to wear. Good fabrics to use include cotton, denim, duck cloth, canvas, twill, silk or other tight woven fabric.
You will find tutorials all over the Internet on making masks, but one recommended by Byrne’s Sewing Connection in Doylestown is Jenny Doan's mask tutorial. Byrne’s suggests that it is an easy one to follow and simple to make. To see Jenny Doan's mask tutorial, search for it online.
Drop off location
Penn Foundation’s Recovery Center
807 Lawn Avenue
Sellersville, PA 18960
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Please go in the front door and leave donations in the vestibule of the building.
About Penn Foundation
Founded in 1955, Penn Foundation is a non-profit organization providing innovative services to address the mental health and substance abuse treatment needs of individuals in our community. With headquarters in Sellersville, Bucks County, and satellite offices in Colmar, Souderton, Pottstown, and Exton, Penn Foundation employs 450 compassionate professionals that serve more than 20,000 children, adolescents, and adults each year with integrated, holistic care designed to meet the unique needs of each person. Penn Foundation believes strongly in the resiliency of the human spirit and is committed to instilling hope, inspiring change, and building community. For more information, visit www.PennFoundation.org.