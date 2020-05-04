WEST ROCKHILL —Penn Foundation is offering a virtual Anger Management group for adults 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays beginning May 12. The group will run via Zoom for 11 weeks through July 21. All insurances are accepted.
“As individuals are isolated at home with one another, it is natural that they experience more stress and anger. There are many causes of this added stress: general fear and anxiety about the pandemic, a feeling of loneliness or boredom, unemployment, 24/7 parenting and 24/7 family time, etc. It’s important to find healthy ways to cope with anger and to understand when you may need professional help,” Jennifer Smith, Penn Foundation's communications coordinator, wrote in answer to emailed questions for this article.
“Unhealthy household relationships can be much worse when confined to home together 24/7. There are many reports of an increase in domestic abuse and altercations due to the pandemic,” she wrote.
Penn Foundation has offered anger management groups for a long time, but this is the first time it will be done as a video group, she said.
“The biggest difference in conducting this group via Zoom versus in-person is the level of bonding between participants and the support they provide one another," she wrote.
Since it's the first time it will be done this way, “we will learn and adapt as we go,” she wrote. The group is for adults who have anger issues that have led to negative consequences, sometimes including legal charges, she said.
The following are tips for handling anger, she said:
1. Think before you speak: In the moment, it's easy to say something you'll regret. Take a few moments to collect your thoughts before saying anything — and allow others involved in the situation to do the same.
2. Once you're calm, express your anger: When you're thinking clearly, express your concerns and needs clearly and directly, without hurting others or trying to control them.
3. Get some exercise: Physical activity can help reduce stress. If you feel your anger escalating, go for a brisk walk or run or spend some time doing other enjoyable physical activities.
4. Take a timeout: Timeouts aren't just for kids. Give yourself short breaks when things get to be stressful. Some quiet time might help you feel better prepared to handle what's ahead without getting irritated or angry.
5. Identify possible solutions: Instead of focusing on what made you mad, work on resolving the issue at hand. Does your child's messy room drive you crazy? Close the door. Is your partner late for dinner every night? Schedule meals later in the evening — or agree to eat on your own a few times a week. Remind yourself that anger won't fix anything and might only make it worse.
6. Stick with 'I' statements: To avoid criticizing or placing blame, which might increase tension, use "I" statements to describe the problem. Be respectful and specific. For example, say, "I'm upset that you left the table without offering to help with the dishes" instead of "You never do any housework."
7. Don't hold a grudge: Forgiveness is a powerful tool. If you allow anger and other negative feelings to overtake positive feelings, you might find yourself consumed by your own bitterness or sense of injustice. But if you can forgive someone who angered you, you might both learn from the situation and strengthen your relationship.
8. Use humor: Lightening up can help diffuse tension. Use humor to help you face what's making you angry and, possibly, any unrealistic expectations you have for how things should go.
9. Practice relaxation skills: When your temper flares, put relaxation skills to work. Practice deep-breathing exercises, imagine a relaxing scene, or repeat a calming word or phrase, such as "Take it easy." You might also listen to music, write in a journal or do a few yoga poses — whatever it takes to encourage relaxation.
10. Know when to seek help: Learning to control anger is a challenge for everyone at times. Seek help for anger issues if your anger seems out of control, causes you to do things you regret, or hurts those around you. “While it is definitely harder to manage anger right now during the pandemic, the tips provided above still hold true,” Smith wrote. “Take a walk or bike ride outside. Or find a space in your home where you can have a few moments of quiet to calm down and gather your thoughts. And know when you need to seek help.”
Many providers, including Penn Foundation, are now offering telehealth programs, she said. “You can talk to a professional from the safety and comfort of your own home,” she wrote.
For additional information about the Anger Management group, contact Dwayne Henne, LCSW, at 267-404-5916 or dhenne@pennfoundation.org.