PENNRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT — The property tax rate in Pennridge School District won't go up for the 2020-2021 school year.
With people losing their jobs or having less income from the coronavirus pandemic, the district is trying to provide some relief, Pennridge School Board Finance Committee Chair Megan Banis-Clemens said at the April 14 Finance Committee meeting held by teleconference.
“When people are in this difficult financial situation across the board, we're looking at what are the ways that we can try to make things easier for people,” she said.
“During this tough time, the importance of pulling together as a community and helping one another is more significant than ever,” she wrote in answer to an emailed question for this article.
This will be the fourth year in a row the tax rate remains the same in the district.
While the tax rate isn't changing, COVID-19 is changing other parts of the budget.
In the month since the last Finance Committee meeting, $904,734 was cut from the expense side of the proposed budget, Sean Daubert, the district's business administrator, said.
“Anything that wasn't an absolute necessity, we reduced or cut back on,” he said.
The reductions included $300,000 for buses, $139,000 of purchased professional services and $182,000 of supplies, he said.
“There were some things that we chose to do without, but under all circumstances, we made sure we protected the classroom,” Superintendent David Bolton said.
“To be able to find $900,000 out of a budget that did not have fluff in it is just a tribute to all of the people who are budget leaders,” he said, emphasizing about the reductions that, “this is not classroom expenses. This will not impact our instruction.”
The $143.8 million of expenses in the proposed budget is $88,748 more than the revenue amount shown, Daubert said. That revenue number is based on projections made before the coronavirus, though, he said. It will change, but it's too soon to say by how much, he said.
“We don't know how long this is going to last. We don't know what the impact will be on our local revenues. We don't know what the impact will be on our state revenues and our federal revenues,” he said. “And it's not just Pennridge. It's all 500 school districts in the state are really trying to find their way right now in regards to expenditures and revenues for the '20-'21 budget.”
With the loss of jobs, the amount of earned income taxes the district receives will go down, Daubert said.
So will real estate transfer taxes, he said, and lower interest rates mean less interest income.
The amount the district will have to pay into employee retirement funds is set for the 2020-2021 budget, but could increase sharply for future years if the stock market doesn't recover from its recent losses, Daubert said.
Under the state rules for schools in the coronavirus closures, district employees continue to receive their full pay and benefits, which accounts for 71 percent of the district budget, he said.
Because of the coronavirus, the district spent an additional $17,000 on cleaning supplies and technology in the current school year, he said.
School supplies for the entire year had already been purchased, he said.
The school meals program, which usually breaks even or brings in more than expenses, is projected to lose $250,000 this year because of the lost income due to the school closure, he said.
The district, which contracts for set amounts of fuel per year, is contractually obligated to purchase another $115,000 of diesel fuel and $32,000 of gasoline under this year's contract, he said. There are options for how that could be done, including moving the purchases to next year, but it would cost more, he said.
The shutdown is, however, also reducing costs in some cases, he said. Reductions include the $325,000 the district would have paid substitutes if the schools were open and an estimated $65,000 in three months of reduced electricity costs, he said.
Under state law, the district must first officially present the proposed budget, then take a final vote by the end of June.
“Those requirements will not go away even if the path forward is not clear,” Daubert said.
While the school buildings are closed, the school schedule remains intact with online instruction having replaced the classroom.
Banis-Clemens said she'd heard from other districts who were impressed by how quickly Pennridge, which includes a cyber school program, was able to switch from classroom to online teaching.
“There's gonna be some bumps in every situation, but the fact that there's already this base that's been established with our cyber program made it a lot easier for Pennridge to be able to look at how to start to serve these kids in a virtual capacity,” she said, “and that's obviously different from one family to the other as far as how easy or difficult that experience is right now, but I know that across the county it was much more of a struggle because a lot of them didn't already have this kind of a base to go on.”
“None of us could've imagined that we would have to use it for this,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Kathleen Scheid said, “but, yes, we are so fortunate to be in a position where we were ready to move forward quickly.”
By having the cyber school, the district this year also saved about $455,000 that otherwise would have gone for payments to other cyber schools for 45 district students enrolled in the cyber program, Scheid said.