STRANGULATION — Chester Chatereski, 42, of Perkasie, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment following a domestic incident April 6 on S. 6th Street, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $50,000, court information shows.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Ryan Wahalla, 33, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a domestic incident April 1 in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Following a preliminary arraignment, he was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $20,000, police said.
BURGLARY, SIMPLE ASSAULT — Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 800 block of East Creamery Road about 9:45 p.m. April 4, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The victim, who had been stabbed in the arm with a broken bottle, was taken to Grand View Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, who had forced entry into the home, was still on the scene and was taken into custody, police said. Grace Ann Crews, 30, of Perkasie, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment, court information shows. Officers from the Perkasie Borough, Pennridge Regional and Bedminster Township police departments assisted, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
FALSE REPORTS — On March 24, an 18-year-old female was charged after she allegedly used the Safe2Say app to file a false report that someone was going to bomb and shoot up Upper Bucks County Technical School in Bedminster, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The school was closed to in-person instruction on March 17 while police investigated and determined it was a false report, the DA's office said.
In a separate case, a 14-year-old has been charged with using the app to make false reports involving three individuals and two Quakertown School District schools between January and March, the DA's office said. “Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General,” the DA's office said in a release on crimewatchpa.com. “Using a phone app, Safe2Say is used in all schools throughout the state, so students can anonymously submit reports of unsafe activities or threats.”
“Safe2Say serves as an incredibly powerful tool in helping get students the assistance they need and report potential threats to themselves, their communities and their schools,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in the release. False tips account for a small fraction of the tips received, but make it harder for young people to get the help they need, he said. “There are serious consequences to fabricating reports, which pull law enforcement and school personnel to take action. Fake reporting put the entire system at risk. I call on all students to take this platform seriously and protect it so it can continue to save lives,” Shapiro said.
“If you are thinking of misusing or abusing the Safe2Say app, let these two arrests serve as your warning,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “If you abuse or misuse the Safe2Say app for improper reasons, law enforcement is committed to tracking you down and you will be held accountable for your criminal conduct.” The application has been overwhelmingly successful in preventing suicides and other dangerous situations, he said. “Safe2Say has led us to expose potential harms before they occur, and that's the whole goal. To keep our kids safe in school,” Weintraub said. “I'm a huge proponent and believer in the Safe2Say program. It works, it saves lives and it's doing what it's designed to do.”
DRUGS — Jeffrey Slade, 41, of Forsythia Court, Quakertown was charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and careless driving in connection with a traffic stop Dec. 23, 2020 for travelling 102 miles per hour on Route 309 in a posted 40 mile per hour zone, Hilltown Township Police Department said. During the traffic stop, a large container of marijuana was in plain view within the vehicle, police said. Further investigation found other contraband and other suspected controlled substances, police said. After laboratory analysis confirmed the items were controlled substances, criminal charges were filed in February of 2021, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Carmen Figueroa Navarro, 66, of the 1700 block of N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with felony retail theft after officers responded at 1:43 p.m. Feb. 12 to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike to investigate a report of a theft that had just happened, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A vehicle description was given for the fleeing subject and the vehicle was stopped on Bethlehem Pike, police said. The stolen merchandise was recovered, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Amy Dooney, 38, of Wedgewood Drive, Lansdale, and Christopher Diehl, 35, of Lenhart Road in Colmar were charged with retail theft after officers responded at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 13 to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike to investigate a theft that had just occurred, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Officers were provided with a vehicle description and stopped the vehicle on Bethlehem Pike, police said. The stolen merchandise was recovered, police said.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE — Lana Goldstein, 53, of Centennial Ridge, Hilltown, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license after officers responded to Centennial Ridge Feb. 16 for a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
RETAIL THEFT — Rosemary Washington, 51, of the 2900 block of Blair Mill Road, Willow Grove, was charged with retail theft after an officer on patrol in the area of Dollar Tree at 1537 Bethlehem Pike was alerted by a store employee that a theft had just occurred about 11:49 a.m. Feb. 19, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The employee pointed out the subject entering a vehicle and leaving the shopping center, and the vehicle was stopped, police said.
DUI, RESISTING ARREST, ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN — Matthew Alexander Nicholas, 37, of the 2000 block of Fort Bevon Road, Harleysville, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and multiple related summary offenses, Hilltown Township Police Department said. At 9:27 p.m. Feb. 19, Hilltown and Hatfield officers investigated a report of reckless driving on Route 309, police said. The vehicle was located after the driver stopped in the parking lot of the Sunoco A-plus at 1501 Bethlehem Pike, police said.
"Officers on scene determined the operator of the vehicle was intoxicated and also had a three-year-old child as a passenger in the vehicle," Hilltown Township Police Department said in a release on crimewatchpa.com. "When Officers attempted to place the operator under arrest he actively resisted and attempted to kick an officer in the face as he was being placed in a police vehicle. The operator was ultimately secured in the police vehicle and transported to Grand View Hospital for chemical testing where he continued to resist the arresting Officer."
A Hilltown officer remained with the child until the child's mother arrived, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Shane Robert Demmy, 38, of the 200 block of Hopkins Court, North Wales, was charged with public drunkenness after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Hilltown Crossings shopping center at 1500 Bethlehem Pike at 11:02 p.m. Feb. 24, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Demmy was lodged overnight at the Hilltown Township Police Department, police said. He entered a guilty plea on March 29, court information shows.
DUI — Barry Mays Whiteman, 59, of Bryant Drive, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, depositing waste upon the highway and related traffic offenses after officers stopped a vehicle for multiple code violations on Green Street at Main Street in Silverdale at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 26, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Edwin Lopez Cruz, 26, of Houston TX, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 800 block of Route 113 about 3:13 a.m. Feb. 28, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Court information says his address is in Souderton.
DUI — Vincent Ventresca, 44, of Conlin Way, Perkasie was charged with driving under the influence after officers responded to the 1800 block of Limekiln Pike for a single vehicle traffic accident about 8:08 p.m. March 6, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
OPERATING VEHICLE WITHOUT REQUIRED IGNITION INTERLOCK — Robert Reno, 35, of Smithtown Road, Pipersville, was charged with illegally operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock and related summary offenses after being stopped for a traffic violation on Main Street in Silverdale Borough at 12:33 a.m. March 7, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, WARRANT — Joseph Patrick Walsh, 31, of the 1300 block of Route 113, Blooming Glen, was charged with public drunkenness after officers responded to CVS at 700 Route 113 to investigate a report of an intoxicated person, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and to have a warrant from Montgomery County, police said. He was arrested and later released to the custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, police said.
DUI — Elizabeth Bickel, 20, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence and related charges after officers responded to Baringer Avenue in Silverdale at 7 p.m. March 12 for a report of a traffic accident with an overturned vehicle, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
BURGLARY — Matthew Scott Fuller, 34, of the 3000 block of Line Lexington Road, Hatfield, was charged with burglary, defiant trespass, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to the 100 block of Fairhill Road to investigate a reported disturbance and unwanted person at 1:55 a.m. March 13, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Arriving officers found the man had forced entry into the home and was inside, police said. After being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township, and Fuller was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000, police said.
DUI — Vincent Hope, 31, of 6th Street, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 3400 block of Bethlehem Pike at 3:40 a.m. March 14, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Alexander Lewis Koger, 39, of Birchwood Avenue, Abington, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped at 10:58 p.m. March 17 for a traffic violation on Route 113 near Moyer Road, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Pamela Schroeder, 51, of East Orvilla Road, Hatfield, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded at 10:15 p.m. March 19 to investigate a single-vehicle traffic accident in the area of Route 309 at Route 113, Hilltown Township Police Department said.