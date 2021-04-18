BURGLARY, ASSAULT — James Berner, 43, of Sellersville, was arrested on April 11 and charged with burglary, assault, criminal trespassing, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment after he unlawfully entered the home of a neighbor with a hammer, destroying property and threatening harm, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Berner was taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — On March 12, a resident reported their vehicle window was smashed during the overnight hours in the 100 block of Allem Lane, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT — On March 12, a Kern Drive resident reported the theft of a Bedminster Police Support sign from the resident's lawn, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FALSE DOCUMENTS — On March 15, a non-resident was arrested in the 6700 block of Easton Road for possession of false documents, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The charges were the result of a traffic stop for fictitious or imitation inspection and emission stickers, police said.
FRAUD — A resident of the 3300 block of Farm School Road was contacted by an unknown person March 16 with a claim the resident owed money for McAfee Anti-Virus services, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The victim was persuaded to provide remote access to their computer and payment was later requested, police said. After personal information was given, an unsuccessful attempt was made to remove $4,000 from the victim's bank account, police said. The victim was then directed to purchase $2,500 in Best Buy gift cards and provide the card numbers for payment, which they did, police said.
FRAUD — A resident of Schott Road was contacted March 16 by an unknown person requesting verification of personal information pertaining to an Amazon account, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The victim refused to give any personal information, police said.
CONFINEMENT OF DOG — A resident was ticketed April 5 for confinement of dogs in the 400 block of Scott Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The action was taken after repeated violations, ending with an incident on March 16, police said.
MISSING PERSON — On March 23, a missing person with a disability was safely located, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — A resident in the 3600 block of Applebutter Road reported March 26 that their personal information was fraudulently used to apply for unemployment benefits, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FIGHT — On March 29, there was a fight in the parking lot of the Weis Market at 431 Dublin Pike, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.
FRAUD — A resident in the 400 block of Buchanan Road reported March 29 that their personal information was used to open several bank accounts, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — A resident in the 3200 block of Fretz Valley Road reported April 7 that their personal information was fraudulently used to apply for unemployment benefits, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — On April 8, a non-resident was arrested in the 6700 block of Easton Road for possession of drugs, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The charges were the result of a traffic stop for an equipment violation, police said.