THEFT — Pennridge Regional Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man in connection with the theft of a wallet from a shopper's cart at Giant in East Rockhill on July 22. The man subsequently used the victim's credit card at a Walmart, police said. He was seen leaving Walmart in a silver BMW, police said. Photos of the suspect and the vehicle are posted on Pennridge Regional Police Department's crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Russell Closs at 215-257-5104 or rcloss@pennridgepd.org.
THREATS, HARASSMENT — Miguel Huertas, 46, of Sellersville, was charged with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime and harassment following a domestic incident on July 14, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. He was taken into custody on July 17 and a preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Frank Peranteau Sr., Bristol, police said.
THEFT, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE — Jeffrey Ford, 28, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after officers received a call for a suspicious person found in a tow truck that did not belong to him on Fairview Avenue in Perkasie on July 18, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Frank Peranteu, Bristol, and Ford was taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $30,000, court information shows.
DUI — Brandon Rodgers, 26, of Quakertown, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop for speeding on N. Main Street in Sellersville on June 5, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
RESISTING ARREST, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — On July 16, there was a report of Joseph Mastromatto, who was a wanted person, in Hilltown on foot possibly headed toward the Perkasie/Sellersville area, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. As Perkasie police were preparing to stop and speak with a person later positively identified as Mastromatto, he fled south through the backyards of several homes along Main Street in Sellersville, police said. A Hilltown officer pursued on foot and Mastromatto eventually stopped on his own, surrendered and was taken into custody by Hilltown Township Police without further incident, Perkasie Borough Police said. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and charged by Perkasie Borough Police with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. PA State Parole confirmed the warrant and issued a detainer, police said. Mastromatto was taken to Bucks County Prison and released to prison staff, police said.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY — Timothy Blaker, 45, of Sellersville, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found March 13 in possession of a vehicle with a registration plate reported stolen out of Philadelphia, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DUI — Tamera Kilroy, 63, faces charges of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after being stopped for an expired registration plate July 24 on State Road in West Rockhill, Pennridge Regional Police Department said.
DRUGS, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Matthew Dean Cooper, 48, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and Ramana Rose Atkinson, 31, of Perkasie, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on July 20 in the Branch Road and Schwenkmill Road area in East Rockhill, Pennridge Regional Police Department said. Officers responded to the area for a report of a distraught man running along Branch Road and found Cooper who said he was trying to find his girlfriend, who he believed was kidnapped, police said. Further investigation found that the girlfriend was safe, police said. Drug paraphernalia was found on Cooper, police said. Later that night, Cooper and Atkinson were found walking in the woods in the same area, police said. They were moving firewood and intending to camp and fish throughout the night, police said. During the course of the investigation, methamphetamines and more drug paraphernalia was found on Cooper's person and in his belongings, police said. Drug paraphernalia was found in Atkinson's belongings, police said.