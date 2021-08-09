FATAL CRASH — One man was killed and two others injured in a traffic crash in the 1600 block of Hilltown Pike about 9:43 p.m. Aug. 3, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A pick-up truck with a small trailer had been parked in the northbound lane of the road with the three men loading items when a northbound vehicle hit the trailer from the rear, police said. Leon Ryerson, Jr., 69, of Scipio Center, NY was killed in the crash, police said. The other two men were taken to Grand View Hospital by Chal-Brit Regional EMS and Central Bucks EMS, police said. The road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, police said. The crash remains under investigation by Hilltown Township Police, the Bucks County Crash Investigation Unit and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, police said. The Bucks County Coroner's Office, Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company and fire police from Chalfont, Silverdale, Souderton and Colmar also assisted at the scene, police said.
DAYTIME DISTRACTION BURGLARY — A man who claimed to work for PECO came to a home in the 3200 block of Bedminster Road (Route 113) on Aug. 7 and told the resident that homes along the road were going to have their power shut off and generators were going to be installed, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The resident took the man through the front door to the back patio area to survey the area for the generator to be placed and while that was happening, cash was stolen from the home, police said. The man was described as a middle aged white male with brown hair and wearing a reflective vest, police said. He and a second person, who remained in the vehicle when the first man contacted the victim, arrived in a white four door utility pick-up truck with a utility body, police said. Anyone with similar incidents or information is asked to contact Ofc. Daniel Chonko at 215-795-2972 ext. 107, police said.