ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD — Sean Moyer, 45, of Lansdale, was charged with access device fraud following investigation into the unauthorized use of a lost credit card reported to police in February, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
A warrant was issued, police said. On Aug. 9, Perkasie Police Department was informed Montgomery Township Police Department had Moyer in custody on the warrant, police said. Perkasie Police transported Moyer back to Perkasie where he was processed and arraigned, police said.
DUI — Nicole Tsirlemes, 38, of Telford, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for reckless driving on S. Main Street in Sellersville on June 25, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.