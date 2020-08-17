BICYCLIST ACCIDENT — Perkasie Borough Police Department is investigating an accident between a bicyclist and a vehicle that happened between 10 and 11 a.m. Aug. 14 on Main Street at Wyckford Way in Sellersville. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.
ASSAULT, STRANGULATION — Bryce Fisher, 18, of Sellersville, was charged with simple assault and strangulation following an investigation of a June 10 incident in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DUI — Dominique Menichella, 26, of Ottsville, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and related charges after being stopped June 16 at N. Ridge Road and Park Avenue in Perkasie, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Prior to being stopped, the Perkasie department received a call from Hilltown Township Police Department reporting a reckless vehicle on Route 313 near Route 113, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A man took more than $200 worth of items from the Giant Food Store in the 700 block of Route 113 (Souderton Road) on Aug. 7 and exited without paying, Hilltown Township Police Department said. When confronted by store employees, the man fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed putting other shoppers in danger, police said. A surveillance photo was posted on the department's crimewatchpa.org page seeking help identifying the man, with a subsequent update saying the man had been identified and thanking the public for the assistance. Investigation of the incident is continuing, police said.