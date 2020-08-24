SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Idris Shaquille Yuzon, 23, of Perkasie, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an investigation of an Aug. 5 assault in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued and Yuzon turned himself in on Aug. 21, police said. Following preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, Yuzon was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $15,000, court information shows.
Police briefs
Pennridge area police briefs for week of Aug. 30
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I don't want to catch it': Life inside Montgomery County prison during coronavirus pandemic
- Montgomery County solicitor moves to not represent Commissioner Joe Gale in federal lawsuit
- Cheltenham Police Department holding exam for new officers, accepting applications now
- Montgomery County records 298 new coronavirus cases, 1 death, during latest 7-day period
- Route 422 traffic to shift onto new eastbound bridge over the Schuylkill River in Valley Forge area
- Lansdale man charged with assault, racial slurs at police
- Pennridge area police briefs for week of Aug. 23
- Coronavirus spread in Montgomery County linked to social events
- Montgomery County Commissioners vote 2-1 to extend coronavirus emergency disaster declaration
- Reps. Dean, Evans highlight importance of postal service during Montgomery County stop