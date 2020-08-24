SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Idris Shaquille Yuzon, 23, of Perkasie, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an investigation of an Aug. 5 assault in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued and Yuzon turned himself in on Aug. 21, police said. Following preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, Yuzon was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $15,000, court information shows. 

