ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD, FORGERY — In April of 2021, a Perkasie business reported an employee was suspected of having stolen from the business beginning in 2013, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The total loss was more than $60,000, police said. Following investigation, a warrant was issued charging Christina Graser, 54, of Quakertown, with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, access device fraud, forgery, computer trespass, unlawful use of computer, theft and receiving stolen property, police said. Graser turned herself in to police on July 26, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Graser was released on $100,000 unsecured bail and told not to have any contact with the victim, police said.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY — Robert Vandemark, 46, of Blooming Glen, was charged with receiving stolen property after officers dispatched to the 200 block of Forrest Road July 17 for a report of trespass by motor vehicle found Vandemark trying to get a blue Hyundai Santa Fe out of the field, Pennridge Regional Police Department said. The vehicle had become stuck in the mud, police said. While investigating, it was found the vehicle was stolen from Central Bucks Regional Police Department's area, police said.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Joseph Floyd Cramer Jr., 49, of Sellersville, was charged by Perkasie Borough Police Department with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after being taken into custody for several warrants, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person on N. Main Street in Sellersville on July 28, and located Cramer, who was found to be under the influence, police said. He refused medical treatment, police said. He was taken to Bucks County Prison without incident, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Bedminster Township Police Department is looking for information about vandalism to a business reported July 19. An athletic field spray paint can was found near the damage and is suspected of being related, police said. The vandalism included spray paint on a fishing boat, Penske box truck and a small shed, police said. "MAX" was written with yellow spray paint inside the box truck, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident can submit a tip through the department's crimewatchpa.com page or contact Ofc. Dalton at 215-795-2972 ext. 115 or tdalton@bedminsterpd.com.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — On July 30, a resident of East Market Street in Perkasie reported damage to his locked vehicle as it was parked outside the garage overnight, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The alarm on the vehicle was activated and there were scratches on the driver's window, police said.