MARIJUANA, WARRANT — Tyler Berg, 23, of Sellersville, was charged by Perkasie Borough Police Department with possession of marijuana following an incident in which officers responded May 15 to a home on West Park Avenue in Sellersville for an ambulance assist, police said. During the incident, contact was made with Berg who was found to have an active warrant out of Philadelphia and he was taken into custody and transported to Bucks County Prison, police said.
FIREARMS — Benjamin Lawrence Snyder, 30, of the 600 block of Arch Street, Perkasie, was charged after attempting to purchase a firearm, which he was prohibited from doing, at a local gun shop in January, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The sale was denied, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held July 20 before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Snyder was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, police said.