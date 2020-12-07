RESISTING ARREST, SIMPLE ASSAULT — Bianka Rosado, 34, was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment after officers responded to a domestic incident on S. Fifth Street on Nov. 29, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD — Jared Frank Hummer, 37, of Phillipsburg, N.J., was charged Dec. 3 with home improvement fraud, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A resident reported making an agreement in October of 2019 to have Hummer, of Veterans Home Improvements, supply and replace 23 windows, remodel a bathroom and make improvements to a second bathroom, police said. More than $19,000 was paid in advance, police said. The windows were never received and other work was not completed, police said. The resident requested a refund, but did not receive it, police said. It was also found that Hummer's Pennsylvania Home Improvement Contractor License was expired, police said.
DRUG POSSESSION — Following a traffic stop for a suspended license on Nov. 19, a non-resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance charges and a warrant, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
TRESPASSING — A non-resident was charged with felony criminal trespass and criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Nov. 21, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, ASSISTANCE — Since October 1, Rolling Hills United Methodist Church reported several incidents of an unauthorized person entering and removing food from the kitchen, Bedminster Township Police Department said. On Nov. 24, the person was identified by officers, police said. "The actor, who was in need, was provided food and assistance by the good people at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church," police said.
LETTERS TO SANTA — Bedminster Township Police Benevolent Association has placed a mailbox near the front door of the police department at 3112 Bedminster Rd. for children to drop off letters to be delivered to Santa, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The mailbox is there Nov. 24 through Dec. 11, police said.
OPERATING VEHICLE WITHOUT IGNITION INTERLOCK — Following a traffic stop for a lighting violation, a resident was charged Nov. 28 with operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock system, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER — Following a traffic stop on Nov. 28, two New York residents were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a large quantity of controlled substances, prohibited weapons, giving false identification to law enforcement and additional charges, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DRUGS — Following a traffic stop for an expired registration on Nov. 29, a non-resident was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT — On Nov. 30, a Bucks Road resident reported the theft of a trail camera from their property, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — A resident was charged with aggravated assault after a domestic incident Nov. 30 in which a family member was struck in the face several times with a hammer, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE — A non-resident was charged Dec. 2 with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal traffic accident on Bedminster Road, north of Rolling Hills Road, on Sept. 11, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The charges were filed following an accident reconstruction by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, police said.