THEFT — An aluminum brake was reported stolen from 206 N. 7th Street between December 5 and 8, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. It is valued at $1,500, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perkasie Borough Police Department through its website or by calling 215-257-6876.
Police briefs
Pennridge area police briefs for week of Dec. 27
