WANTED PERSON — There is an active felony arrest warrant for Rebecca Erin Carper, 49, formerly of Milford Township and East Greenville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
"On August 16, 2020 Carper was the operator of a motor vehicle when she lost control and struck a parked car and a pedestrian, causing injury to the pedestrian," the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page. "At the time of the incident Carper was not properly licensed to operate a motor vehicle."
Anyone with information on Carper's location is asked to call Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876, submit a tip through the crimewatchpa.com page or contact their local police department.
THEFT — A Kymco Agility Scooter was stolen from S. 9th Street in Perkasie on Feb. 3, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the department at 215-257-6876.